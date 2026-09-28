Miners told to prepare for heavy rains

Kahama. The Ministry of Minerals has directed small-scale miners, mine owners, managers and inspectors to take immediate measures to prepare for heavy rains expected between October and December.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Yahya Samamba, issued the directive on September 28, 2026, while opening training for small-scale miners in Kahama, Shinyanga Region, on preparedness for the rainy season.

He said the measures followed a Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) forecast indicating the possibility of above-average rainfall during the period.

Mr Samamba said heavy rains could affect mining operations and pose risks to workers, infrastructure and the environment if appropriate precautions were not taken.

“Mine owners, managers and inspectors should improve safety procedures to reflect the expected heavy rains, intensify inspections of mining pits and tailings storage facilities, and ensure every mine has a clear and workable emergency response plan,” he said.

He directed mine operators to ensure that no one enters or works underground during heavy rains or immediately afterwards if conditions are unsafe.

He also ordered daily inspections of mining pits before work begins, with weak sections reinforced using appropriate timber or steel supports. Drainage channels around mine entrances and working areas should be constructed and regularly cleared to prevent surface water from entering mines.

“Every mine should have water pumps and sufficient fuel to enable rapid response if water accumulates in the pits,” he said.

On tailings storage facilities (TSFs), Mr Samamba directed operators to ensure they had sufficient capacity and structural integrity to accommodate increased water levels during heavy rains.

He said inspections should cover embankments, drainage systems, water levels, signs of leakage and erosion, with defects posing safety risks addressed promptly.

He also stressed compliance with safety procedures during blasting and directed mine operators to manage workers’ shifts to minimise fatigue and the risk of accidents.

Regional Resident Mining Officers were directed to oversee implementation of the measures and the 2010 Mining Regulations on Safety, Health and Environmental Protection, and take action where violations are identified.

Mr Samamba also called on mining associations to educate their members and encourage miners to use official weather information when planning their activities.

“Meet with miners, listen to their concerns and resolve them together. Let us not work through directives alone, but through cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Association of Mine Inspectors chairman Shija Mussa said water accumulation in mining pits remained a challenge for small-scale miners and asked the Government to facilitate access to heavy-duty pumps and other emergency equipment.

Earlier, Minerals Commission Director of Licensing Eng Aziza Swedi said the training aimed to equip small-scale miners with practical knowledge on managing risks associated with heavy rains.

She said experts were covering mine safety, tailings storage facilities, waste rock storage, flood control and emergency preparedness.