Tanzania’s anti-narcotics body urges youth to lead drug fight in East Africa

Arusha. Young people from East and Central Africa have been urged to take the lead in combating drug abuse by educating communities, promoting prevention efforts, and actively participating in initiatives aimed at curbing the use and trafficking of illicit substances in their countries.

The call was made by Tanzania’s Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Commissioner General, Mr Aretas Lyimo, during the closing of the three-day East African Youth Forum on Drugs 2026 (EAYFD), held in Arusha.

Mr Lyimo challenged young people to reject any involvement in drug use and trafficking, stressing that their choices today will shape the future of their nations.

He said young people are a critical force in preventing drug abuse and should be regarded as partners in addressing a challenge that continues to affect communities and hinder economic development across the region.

“You should not be seen only as beneficiaries of anti-drug programmes, but as key partners in designing and implementing sustainable solutions to this cross-border challenge,” said Mr Lyimo.

“From today, go back to your communities and become ambassadors in the fight against drugs. I believe you will be part of the solution to this problem,” he added.

He said drug abuse and trafficking remain serious threats to social welfare and economic growth across many African countries, calling for stronger cooperation among governments, institutions, and young people.

Mr Lyimo also urged stakeholders to invest more in awareness and prevention programmes to protect the younger generation, which is expected to drive future development.

“Prevention remains the most effective way to reduce drug abuse. We must invest in life-skills education, strengthen family support systems, and create safe environments where young people can openly discuss the challenges they face without fear,” he said.

The forum, held under the theme “Accelerating Drug Demand Reduction among East African Youth,” brought together more than 200 youth leaders from Tanzania, Zanzibar, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Mauritania, and South Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Forum Coordinator, Ms Halima Omar, said the event aimed to bring together youth leaders from institutions and organisations involved in drug control efforts to share experiences and discuss challenges in tackling drug abuse.

“We recognise that young people are among the most affected by drug abuse, yet they are also the generation we rely on to shape effective youth policies and secure the future of our nations. That is why we felt there was important work to be done,” she said.

Ms Omar said addressing drug abuse requires collective action and cross-border knowledge sharing.

“This challenge cannot be solved in isolation. That is why we organised this forum for the first time, bringing together young people from different countries to discuss how we can help youth break free from drug dependence, whether it is used as an escape from personal challenges or for recreation,” she said.

A participant from Kenya, Mr George Ochieng, said the forum had strengthened young leaders by equipping them with practical skills and knowledge to become agents of change at the community, national, and regional levels.