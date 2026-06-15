Tanzania’s drive to become Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing hub

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is seeking to transform itself from a major importer of medicines into a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, with the government investing in industrial parks designed to produce medicines, vaccines and medical equipment for both domestic and export markets.

At the centre of the strategy is a 400-acre pharmaceutical industrial park under development at Mloganzila in Dar es Salaam, part of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s broader vision to strengthen local production and reduce dependence on imports.

The initiative comes as African countries seek to build health security following lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, which exposed the continent’s heavy reliance on imported medicines and medical supplies.

Health Minister Jenista Mhagama says the project marks a shift from dependency towards domestic manufacturing, enabling Tanzania to build a health-based economy while creating jobs and attracting investment.

The industrial park model will allow manufacturers to share laboratories, warehouses, quality assurance systems and other infrastructure, helping to lower production costs and improve competitiveness.

The project is already generating economic activity in surrounding communities. Local businesses near the Mloganzila site report increased demand for goods and services as construction progresses, while young people are finding employment opportunities linked to the development.

The government has also established a 100-acre pharmaceutical industrial park in Kibaha and secured 1,000 acres in Bagamoyo through the Tanzania Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) for future expansion.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 50 investors have expressed interest in establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in Tanzania, with total investment potential estimated at between $5 billion (Sh13 trillion) and $10 billion (Sh26 trillion).

The government aims to reduce medicine imports significantly by producing at least 80 percent of domestic pharmaceutical demand locally within the next five years. Currently, around 90 percent of medicines used in Tanzania are imported, costing the country an estimated $1 billion (Sh2.6 trillion) annually.

One of the flagship projects is the upgraded TPI pharmaceutical plant in Arusha, which is being modernised to meet international manufacturing standards and secure World Health Organisation prequalification, enabling its products to compete in global markets.

Chief Government Pharmacist Daudi Msasi said maintaining international quality standards would be key to the sector’s success.

“We want products manufactured in Tanzania to compete with those produced anywhere in the world. That is achievable if we maintain international standards,” he said.

Economists say expanding local pharmaceutical production could reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves, create jobs, boost tax revenues and open new export markets.

However, public health experts stress that industrial growth must be matched by continued investment in disease prevention, vaccination, nutrition, clean water and sanitation to improve long-term health outcomes.