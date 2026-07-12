Tanzania's Drugs Control Authority targets public servants as crackdown on drug abuse leads to 550 arrests

Arusha. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), Northern Zone, has intensified efforts to curb drug abuse among public servants by expanding awareness campaigns in government institutions, strengthening night operations in entertainment venues and increasing public education initiatives.

The move follows remarks by DCEA Commissioner General Mr Aretas Lyimo, who said investigations had established that some government employees in Arusha were using drugs, particularly in entertainment venues, including VIP sections.

Speaking on Sunday, July 12, 2026, DCEA Northern Zone officer Mr Abdulatif Saidy said the authority had started extending awareness programmes to public institutions while continuing operations in areas identified as hotspots for cannabis and khat use.

He said the authority would conduct seminars and awareness meetings in government institutions and departments to educate employees on the effects of drug abuse on health, families and workplace performance.

“We have seen the need to increase our focus on government institutions by educating employees. We want them to understand the effects of drugs and avoid them before they damage their lives and work performance,” Mr Saidy said.

He said DCEA had already held meetings with owners of popular entertainment venues in Arusha, educating them on methods used to distribute and consume drugs, as well as their legal responsibilities in preventing such activities on their premises.

The owners were directed to display notices prohibiting drug use, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, report individuals involved in drug-related activities and ensure their venues were not used for drug consumption or trafficking.

However, Mr Saidy said a major challenge remained users who ignored warnings and sometimes became violent when prevented from using drugs.

“We did not want to start by using force. We first called entertainment venue owners, provided education and issued instructions. After that, we continued with operations and found people using cannabis and khat. Legal action was taken against them,” he said.

Between July 2025 and June 2026, DCEA Northern Zone conducted 227 operations and arrested 550 suspects, including 442 men and 108 women.

The operations resulted in the seizure of 5,417.26 kilogrammes of khat, 3,010.30 kilogrammes of cannabis and 14 grammes of heroin across Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Manyara regions.

In Arusha Region alone, 121 operations were conducted, leading to the arrest of 413 suspects, including 338 men and 75 women. Authorities seized 1,458.26 kilogrammes of khat and 2,977.03 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Mr Saidy said cannabis and khat remained the most commonly used drugs in Arusha.

“We will continue conducting operations to prevent further spread of cannabis and khat. Those already affected are encouraged to seek treatment at specialised rehabilitation centres,” he said.

Besides enforcement operations, DCEA has started using artists, music events and sports activities to reach communities, especially young people, with messages on the dangers of drug abuse.

Mr Saidy urged young people to avoid groups that encourage drug use and to help educate their peers in schools, colleges and communities. He also called on public servants to uphold professional ethics and avoid actions that could damage their careers, stressing that no one is above the law.

Meanwhile, Arusha District Commissioner Mr Joseph Mkude said the district authorities were working with DCEA to combat drug abuse.

Mr Mkude, who is also Chairman of the District Security Committee, said the measures include inspections of entertainment venues, awareness campaigns targeting teachers, health workers and other groups, as well as investigations into reports of products allegedly mixed with drugs.