Tanzania’s former top diplomat Paul Rupia has died

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s fifth Chief Secretary and former permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Paul Rupia has died at the age of 84, family has confirmed.

The cause of death has note been disclosed.

The death of the diplomat and civil servant, was confirmed by a source close to the family who spoke to Mwananchi on Friday September 16.

Ambassador Rupia was born on July 21, 1938 in Shinyanga.





Former president, Jakaya Kikwete with Ambassador Paul Rupia. PHOTO | FILE



He served as Tanzania’s envoy to various countries including the United Kingdom in 1968-1970, Tanzanian representative in Council of Ministers and summit meetings of Organization of African Unity, Organization of African Unity missions to Djibouti and Somalia in 1976.

Rupia was the most decorated top Tanzanian civil servant and diplomat.

He also served as Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the People's Bank of Dar es Salaam.

Ambassador Rupia a son of freedom fighter, businessman and politician, John Rupia