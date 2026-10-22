Tanzania’s HIV response hinges on reliable data as Amref takes over services in Dar

Accurate data is essential to ensuring reliable HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care services, Temeke District Commissioner Sixtus Mapunda has said, calling for stronger efforts to address gaps in data collection as Amref Health Africa takes over HIV service delivery in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement meeting in Dar es Salaam, Mr Mapunda said concerns about how personal information would be used had contributed to challenges in collecting reliable statistics, potentially affecting the planning and delivery of health services.

“We have a challenge in collecting statistics in our country. Some people tend to mislead researchers because of negative perceptions about how their data will be used. This compromises data availability,” he said.

He stressed the importance of improving data collection to ensure that everyone in need of HIV services could be reached, while emphasising collaboration between the government, implementing partners, health workers and communities to sustain progress in the national HIV response.

Amref Health Africa Tanzania began implementing HIV/AIDS services in Dar es Salaam in January 2026, following the transition from Management and Development for Health (MDH), which had supported service delivery for approximately two decades.

Amref Health Africa Tanzania Country Director Florence Temu said the organisation was committed to ensuring continuity and quality of services while strengthening government leadership and local ownership.

“As Amref begins this new chapter of HIV service implementation in Dar es Salaam, our commitment is to work hand in hand with the government through the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to ensure continuity and quality of services,” she said.

Dr Temu said the organisation would build on the foundation established over the years and support Tanzania’s efforts to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Representing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Tanzania, Dr Oscar Ernest Rwabiyago said the transition offered an opportunity to strengthen collaboration and sustain gains made in the HIV response.

He reaffirmed the US CDC’s commitment to working with the government and implementing partners to support quality and sustainable HIV services.

The meeting brought together government officials responsible for HIV care and treatment, health partners and other stakeholders to discuss implementation arrangements, align programme priorities and strengthen coordination in the delivery of services across Dar es Salaam.

Amref is implementing the five-year Afya Thabiti project, which runs from 2023 to 2028 and is funded by the US government through the CDC in Tanzania. It follows the Afya Kamilifu project, which ran from 2018 to 2023.

The project supports Tanzania’s efforts to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 through HIV prevention, care and treatment services delivered at health facilities and in communities. It also focuses on quality improvement, monitoring and evaluation, and strengthening laboratory services.