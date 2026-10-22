Tanzania swimmers shine with victories, relay medals in Uganda

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s swimmers have recorded individual victories and multiple relay podium finishes during the opening two days of the 11th Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships in Kampala, Uganda, with Nicolene Viljoen, Filbertha Demello, Max Missokia and Mark Tibazarwa among the leading performers.

Viljoen, competing in the girls’ 14-and-under 400-metre individual medley, opened Tanzania’s winning account on Wednesday with a time of 5:15.52. She also won the girls’ 13–14 200-metre backstroke in 2:32.26, demonstrating her strength across different disciplines.

On Thursday, Viljoen continued her impressive run by winning the girls’ 13–14 200-metre breaststroke in 2:49.55. She also finished second in the 100-metre butterfly in 1:10.92.

Demello was another standout, winning the girls’ 17-and-over 200-metre backstroke on Wednesday in 2:38.34 before claiming two more victories on Thursday. She won the 100-metre butterfly in 1:12.32 and the 50-metre backstroke in 31.83.

In the boys’ events, Oscar Liebchen, representing Tanzania, won the 12-and-under 200-metre backstroke in 2:41.33 on Wednesday.

Max Missokia claimed the boys’ 14-and-under 800-metre freestyle in 9:28.16, while Tibazarwa won the boys’ 15-and-over race in 9:14.94. Julius Missokia finished second in 9:15.37, giving Tanzania the top two places in the event.

Tanzania also secured several individual podium finishes across the two days. Imaan Kimario placed third in the girls’ 13–14 200-metre backstroke on Wednesday in 2:36.52. On Thursday, she finished second in the 50-metre backstroke for the same age category in 33.14.

Zac Okumu took third place in the boys’ 15-and-over 400-metre individual medley in 5:15.74 on Wednesday, while Max Missokia finished second in the boys’ 13–14 200-metre backstroke in 2:22.30.

The relay events further strengthened Tanzania’s performance. On Thursday, the girls’ 14-and-under 200-metre medley relay team finished third in 2:13.60, while the boys’ 14-and-under team placed second in 2:01.19.

The boys’ 15-and-over medley relay team also secured third place in 1:54.30. Tanzania then claimed second place in both the mixed 14-and-under 200-metre freestyle relay, clocking 1:51.61, and the mixed 15-and-over event in 1:47.50.

Other notable performances on Thursday included Julius Missokia’s third place in the boys’ 15–16 50-metre backstroke in 29.16 and Max Missokia’s third place in the boys’ 13–14 100-metre butterfly in 1:03.07.