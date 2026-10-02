Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns

Tanzania’s jobs challenge is about quality, not quantity, experts say

By  Jacob Mosenda

Senior Journalist with The Citizen

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

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