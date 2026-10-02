Bolt passenger assault case raises fresh questions over female passenger safety

Dar es Salaam. A female passenger's account of an alleged assault by a Bolt motorcycle driver in Dar es Salaam has raised fresh concerns about women's safety when using ride-hailing services.

In a video circulating on social media, the passenger, identified as Dr Florence Kanozo, said she booked a Bolt ride from Pugu to Oysterbay but received a notification that the trip had ended while she was still travelling with the driver.

She said a disagreement followed after she questioned the driver and contacted Bolt through the platform, reporting that he was becoming aggressive. According to her account, she did not receive an immediate response.

Dr Kanozo said she eventually paid the driver and later waited for another Bolt ride. She alleges that the driver approached her and struck her, causing her to hit the helmet of another motorcycle rider who had arrived to pick her up.

She then began recording the encounter on her phone, questioning Bolt over its handling of her earlier complaint.

“Where do I get my justice?” she asked in the video.

The account has not independently established the identity of the driver or the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. It is also unclear whether the matter was reported to the police.

However, Bolt has now responded to the incident, saying it has deactivated the reported driver as it investigates the complaint.

In a statement published on its official Instagram account on Friday, October 2, the company said its customer support team had contacted both Dr Kanozo and the reported driver.

Bolt said the driver had been deactivated from the platform to allow for a “thorough in-depth investigation” and to ensure appropriate action is taken.

“We are deeply concerned by the reported incident that happened between a Bolt driver and rider in Dar es Salaam. The safety of all passengers and drivers is our highest priority,” the company said.

Bolt did not disclose details of the allegations or indicate what action could be taken against the driver once the investigation is completed.

The company also said it was cooperating with relevant authorities investigating the matter.