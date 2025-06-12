Tanzania’s one percent GDP research promise still elusive amid funding crisis

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s longstanding promise to allocate at least one percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to research and development (R&D) remains largely unfulfilled.

This commitment, dating back to the era of former President Benjamin Mkapa, aimed to reach the one percent target by 2015.

However, successive governments failed to sustain the momentum, and to date, Tanzania’s R&D expenditure continues to lag far behind the pledge.

According to data from Statistica, Tanzania’s Gross Domestic Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) in 2022 stood at only 0.52 percent of the GDP—an improvement from previous years but still only halfway to the promised threshold.

This shortfall was at the heart of discussions during a debate at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) as part of its 10th annual Research and Innovation Week, a three-day exhibition that ended yesterday.

The event brought together experts, academics, policymakers, and innovators to showcase progress and confront the enduring bottlenecks in Tanzania’s research ecosystem.

Addressing participants, the minister for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, reaffirmed the government’s intention to meet the one percent GDP target under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration, likely in the 2025/26 financial year.

“Our President has committed that one percent of our GDP goes to research and innovation,” Prof Mkumbo said, urging researchers to remain optimistic.

But many remain sceptical, noting how successive regimes have failed to prioritise R\&D funding, leaving Tanzanian researchers struggling to access resources, commercialise their innovations, or contribute meaningfully to national development.

UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof William Anangisye, described the funding crisis as a major hindrance to research uptake and industrial application.

“There is a visible disconnect between university research and its practical implementation in industry,” he noted.

“Commercialising research outputs requires favourable conditions, adequate funding, strategic guidance, and private sector collaboration.”

Prof Anangisye warned that due to limited domestic financing, many potentially impactful innovations never reach policymakers or the broader community—defeating their purpose.

The funding gap has left Tanzanian researchers increasingly dependent on international donors, which many experts caution is an unsustainable approach.

“Donor funding is often tied to the priorities of the funder, not necessarily Tanzania’s needs,” said an independent research consultant, Dr Leah Mtui.

“We are compromising our sovereignty in knowledge generation.”

Moreover, access to donor-funded research is often limited due to restrictive publishing models.

Many findings are locked behind paywalled academic journals, making it difficult for local researchers, students, and policymakers to benefit.

“Imagine creating knowledge but having to pay to access it—it’s a paradox,” said a policy analyst Mr Pascal Manyika.

“It discourages young scientists and disconnects research from public benefit.”

Despite the national shortfall, UDSM has continued to fund research internally through competitive grants, though at limited capacity.

“Our university allocates a modest budget annually to support faculty-led projects,” said UDSM’s Deputy Vice Chancellor-Research, Prof Nelson Boniface.

“However, it is far from sufficient when compared to our potential.”

The institution has for five years allocated Sh10.5 billion to fund research and innovation as a way of bridging the gap of funds witnessed across universities.

In 2025 it disbursed Sh3.1 billion to researchers.

Due to the chronic underfunding, many researchers have turned to consultancy work—often donor-funded—as a means of survival.

“Consultancy has become the bread and butter for many researchers,” said Dr Mtui.

“While it helps financially, it shifts focus away from long-term scientific inquiry.”

In a move aimed at motivating researchers, the government recently launched an initiative to award best-performing researchers annually.

The initiative, which includes monetary and institutional incentives, is designed to promote excellence and visibility in research.

So far, the initiative has increased interest among early-career researchers, but experts argue that real impact requires deeper reforms, including increased research funding, streamlined bureaucratic processes, and stronger industry linkages.

For Tanzania to transition into a knowledge-based economy, R&D and now innovation must be viewed as a strategic investment rather than an academic exercise.

“Tanzania cannot industrialise or solve its social challenges without investing in knowledge production,” said Mr Manyika.

“Let’s not allow research to remain in academic papers. Let it transform lives.”

Until the one percent GDP pledge becomes reality—not just a political statement—Tanzanian researchers will continue to innovate under pressure, straddling survival and science.