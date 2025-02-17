Tanzania’s Sh6.5 trillion Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project nears completion

Dar es Salaam. The Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) is on the brink of completion, with only 0.2 percent of work remaining before it becomes fully operational, Government Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa has confirmed.

Once fully functional, the facility will generate 2,115 megawatts of electricity, exceeding Tanzania’s current peak demand of 1,900 megawatts.

During a site visit on Sunday, 16 February 2024, Mr Msigwa highlighted the significant progress made since the project's inception in 2019.

He noted that before President Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed office, construction stood at 33 percent. However, under her leadership, the project has now reached 99.8 percent completion.

"The total cost of the project is estimated at Sh6.5 trillion, and President Samia has already disbursed Sh6.2 trillion, covering 95.8 percent of the expenses," Mr Msigwa stated.

He further confirmed that eight out of the nine turbines have been installed and are ready to contribute 1,880 megawatts to the national grid.

"If we were to rely solely on this power plant, it could meet the country's entire electricity needs," he remarked.

In addition to electricity generation, the dam, which has a 32-billion-cubic-metre water storage capacity, will support irrigation, housing, and infrastructure projects, including bridge construction.