Tanzania’s women judges step up battle to protect GBV victims

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. Women judges in Tanzania have reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), pledging to strengthen protection for victims and ensure the justice system responds more effectively to the growing challenge.

The renewed commitment was highlighted during the commemoration of the 2026 International Day of Women Judges, organised by the Tanzania Women Judges Association (Tawja).

The event, officiated by the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Mr Juma Homera, brought together members of the judiciary and other stakeholders to discuss the role of women judges in promoting justice and protecting communities.

Held under the theme “From Courtroom to Community: Women Judges Championing Protection against GBV,” the event underscored the expanding role of women judges, not only in delivering justice from the bench but also in promoting positive social change beyond the courtroom.

Speaking during the occasion on Tuesday, Tawja chairperson Ms Barke Sehel said the association remains committed to creating space for meaningful discussions on the opportunities and challenges faced by women judges in the legal profession.

She said such forums help to highlight the contributions of women judges while promoting leadership that strengthens equality and reduces favouritism within the justice system.

“We will have ample time to explain the opportunities and challenges that women judges face, while continuing to advocate for a professional environment that upholds fairness, equality and integrity,” she said.

Judiciary Chief Executive Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel said the theme of this year’s commemoration was particularly relevant to Tanzania, where the justice sector continues to play a critical role in addressing gender-based violence and protecting vulnerable groups.

He said empowering women judges strengthens the judiciary’s ability to deliver gender-sensitive justice and build public confidence in the legal system.

The event featured presentations focusing on the role of women judges as leaders in driving community transformation through the delivery of justice, particularly by ensuring gender considerations are reflected in judicial decisions and legal processes.

Another presentation highlighted the role of courts in strengthening the enforcement of protection orders for victims of gender-based violence.

It also emphasised the need to improve coordination among justice sector institutions and protection agencies in order to build a society where victims feel safe and confident to report incidents of abuse without fear.

Officiating the event, Mr Homera said the presence of women judges in the judiciary provides hope and encouragement to women who have experienced gender-based violence.

He commended Tawja for its contribution to strengthening the justice system, particularly in supporting the judiciary to provide timely statistics and data on GBV cases, which are critical in shaping effective responses and policies.

Mr Homera said the government recognises the important role played by women judges in ensuring that victims of violence are heard and protected through the legal system.