Tanzania suspends new Port charges until July 1 after stakeholder outcry

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has suspended the implementation of the Port Infrastructure Development (PID) levy until July 1, 2026, following requests from stakeholders who said they needed more time to adjust to the new charges.

The levy, which is included in the 2026 Sea Ports Tariff Book, came into force on March 8, 2026, but immediately sparked debate among transporters, traders and clearing agents, with some warning that the charges would raise the cost of doing business.

In a statement issued late Monday, March 9, 2026, TPA Director General Plasduce Mbossa said the authority had decided to halt the levy temporarily after receiving and reviewing requests from port users.

“The extension has been granted to allow customers, stakeholders, shipping lines, clearing and forwarding agents, cargo transporters, importers, exporters and the general public to prepare adequately before the levy resumes,” he said.

Mr Mbossa said the additional time will enable service providers to complete existing contractual obligations with their local and international clients before June 30, 2026, and to revise commercial agreements where necessary to reflect the new tariff requirements.

This is the second time the authority has postponed the levy. It was initially scheduled to take effect on February 8, 2026, but was later moved to March 8, 2026 after similar concerns were raised.

“Following the requests received at that time, TPA extended the implementation date for the same reasons, to give stakeholders more time to prepare,” he said.

The authority has advised customers who received invoices on March 8 and 9, or who have already paid the levy, to visit the port invoice offices at their respective ports to be guided on the refund process.