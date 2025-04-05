Tanzania seeks private investors to turn waste into valuable products

Dar es Salaam. The government is actively seeking private investors to engage in solid waste reprocessing initiatives as part of its efforts to turn waste into valuable products.

The move aims to create jobs, alleviate poverty and promote environmental sustainability.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Zero Waste, celebrated on March 30, deputy minister in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment) Mr Khamis Hamza Khamis highlighted the importance of the private sector in managing solid waste, particularly in areas such as textiles and related products.

The global theme for this year’s Zero Waste Day was “Enabling Zero Waste in the Textile and Fashion Industry”, while Tanzania’s national theme was “Waste is an Opportunity”.

“With the growing waste management challenges in major cities across the country, the private sector must recognise the opportunities that lie in solid waste, especially in textiles and other related sectors,” said Mr Khamis.

This year marks the first time Tanzania has formally observed Zero Waste Day, and the government hopes to attract investors to this emerging sector.

Mr Khamis revealed that Tanzania generates approximately seven million tonnes of solid waste annually, with around 60 percent of it remaining uncollected and improperly disposed off.

“Every year, millions of tonnes of solid waste are generated, but a significant portion remains unmanaged, causing environmental and public health risks,” he added.

Director general of the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), Dr Immaculata Semesi, emphasised that Zero Waste Day is designed to raise public awareness about the environmental consequences of waste and promote sustainable resource use.

“This day serves as a call to action for governments, the private sector, and communities to embrace a circular economy, contributing to a cleaner environment for both present and future generations,” she said.

A waste collector, Mr Michael Gabriel, shared his personal experience, urging citizens to properly dispose of waste to facilitate the collection and separation process.

“Waste is a great investment opportunity. With the right tools, you can become very successful. I make between Sh100,000 and Sh200,000 every week from waste collection,” Mr Gabriel said.

The government continues to encourage the private sector to explore investment opportunities in waste reprocessing, with the hope of transforming waste into a significant economic resource.







