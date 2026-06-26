Tanzania suspends political rallies over security concerns

Dodoma. The government has suspended public political rallies by all political parties, citing security concerns and what it described as signs of potential public disorder ahead of the upcoming Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba).

The announcement was made in Parliament on Friday, June 26, 2026, by Home Affairs Minister, Mr Patrobas Katambi, while responding to a procedural question raised by Dodoma Urban MP, Mr Paschal Chinyele, CCM.

Mr Chinyele sought clarification on whether the government was aware of reports circulating about planned demonstrations that had raised public concern and what measures were being taken to safeguard citizens and their property.

National Assembly Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu directed the Home Affairs minister to respond.

Mr Katambi said the government was aware of information circulating on social media suggesting that demonstrations were being planned, although those behind the calls had not clearly stated their objectives.

He said some individuals had cited demands for a new Constitution among the reasons for the proposed demonstrations, but noted that the issue is already included in the ruling CCM's election manifesto and that the government has planned processes to address it.

The minister said security agencies had stepped up surveillance to detect any signs of potential public disorder, including activities conducted through social media platforms.

“I am directing Inspector General of Police Camillus Wambura to instruct all Regional Police Commanders, who will in turn direct district and ward police commanders, to strengthen coordination and the implementation of security plans,” he said.

Mr Katambi said Tanzania was preparing to host visitors from various countries during the Sabasaba trade fair, describing the event as important for promoting economic growth and international engagement.

He said the government would not tolerate acts of violence or any disruption that could interfere with business and other economic activities.

“I direct Inspector General Wambura not to issue permits for any public rallies during this period, regardless of whether they are organised by Chama Cha Mapinduzi or any other political party,” he said.

“This is a time for citizens to focus on building the country's economy. We must ensure that Tanzanians, businesspeople, and investors can continue their activities peacefully and without disruption," he added.

Mr Katambi also said that from Friday, authorities would begin questioning individuals alleged, on the basis of evidence including video recordings, to have incited unrest or encouraged acts of violence through various public platforms.

The government's directive comes despite constitutional provisions guaranteeing political parties the right to hold public meetings as part of political freedoms.