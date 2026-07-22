Tanzania takes fish trade online to expand markets

Dar es Salaam. For decades, many Tanzanian fishers have shared the same frustration. They could spend hours on the lake or at sea, return with a good catch, yet struggle to find reliable buyers, negotiate fair prices or access markets beyond their local communities.

That modus operandi is becoming a thing of the past.

A new digital platform, TanFish Marketplace, is allowing fishers, traders, processors and buyers to buy and sell fish online, creating what experts describe as a major step towards modernising Tanzania's fisheries sector and unlocking the country's blue economy potential.

Developed by the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through the FISH4ACP programme, the platform connects fisheries stakeholders within one digital marketplace where products can be displayed, buyers identified and transactions initiated with greater transparency.

The innovation took centre stage on July 22, 2026 during the Tanzania Digital Fisheries Trade and Market Linkages Forum 2026 at UDSM, where government officials, researchers, financial institutions and private sector players discussed how digital technology could transform one of Tanzania's most underutilised economic sectors.

Leading the project, Prof Abdi Abdalla said the marketplace was designed to solve one of the industry's biggest challenges- linking producers directly with markets while improving transparency and competitiveness.

"Our vision has been to use digital technology to connect fisheries stakeholders, improve market access, increase transparency in trade and strengthen competitiveness through an inclusive digital platform," he said. The project is already showing encouraging results.

According to Prof Abdalla, more than 500 users have registered on the platform since it became operational on June 11 2026, while nearly two tonnes of fish have already been traded through the system. The team now aims to increase online transactions to at least 10 tonnes of fish every month, before expanding the platform to cover other fishing areas and fisheries-related products across the country.

The government's optimism reflects the growing importance of fisheries in Tanzania's development agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Prof Mohammed Ali Sheikh, said the sector is no longer viewed as a subsistence activity but as a strategic economic industry capable of generating employment, exports and national income.

"Fisheries is no longer a subsistence sector. It is an economic sector," he said. "Once the national fishing harbour is completed at Kilwa, we expect fisheries to become one of the country's leading contributors to economic growth."

He noted that although Tanzania has about 1,424 kilometres of coastline, vast marine resources and major inland lakes, more than 90 percent of fish production still comes from inland waters, particularly Lake Victoria, while marine fisheries contribute less than 10 percent of total production.

Yet the sector grew by about six percent this year, compared with roughly 2.3 percent a year earlier, highlighting its growing economic potential.

Prof Mohammed argued that digital platforms such as TanFish Marketplace could help bridge the gap between producers and markets by increasing market access, reducing post-harvest losses and supporting value addition.

He also urged banks and other financial institutions to develop products tailored to fisheries businesses, including insurance, savings and digital payment services, saying fishers need more than loans to build resilient enterprises.

The initiative also reinforces UDSM's growing reputation for research that delivers practical solutions to national development challenges.

In remarks delivered on behalf of Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye, College of Natural and Applied Sciences Principal, Prof Flora Magige, said universities must move beyond producing academic publications to developing innovations that improve people's livelihoods.

She said TanFish Marketplace represents the type of research universities should pursue, research that starts with real problems, is developed with stakeholders and results in solutions that citizens can use.

"The value of this platform will not be measured simply by its online presence, but by the businesses it enables, the markets it opens and the incomes it helps increase," she said.

She added that while technology can shorten the distance between fishers and buyers, its success will depend on reliable information, financial services, transport systems and continuous improvements based on users' experiences.

FAO believes the platform could become a model for digitally transforming fisheries value chains across Tanzania.

FAO representative Nyabenyi Tipo said the fisheries sector remains vital for food security, nutrition, employment and livelihoods, but continues to face challenges ranging from climate change and illegal fishing to limited market access, poor business linkages and post-harvest losses.