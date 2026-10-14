Tanzania targets $41 million in global environment funding

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is targeting $41.06 million in funding under the ninth replenishment cycle of the Global Environment Facility (GEF-9) to support environmental conservation and climate change initiatives.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President’s Office (Environment), Dr Maduhu Kazi, announced the target during the opening of national consultations on GEF-9 in Dar es Salaam, saying the funding would help advance the country’s environmental priorities.

"Tanzania had received approximately $53.4 million under the facility’s eighth replenishment cycle, providing support for initiatives covering forest conservation, biodiversity protection, pollution control and the restoration of degraded land,” Dr Kazi noted.

Dr Kazi stressed the need for closer collaboration between the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations and development partners to identify common priorities and ensure environmental investments contribute to sustainable national development.

Speaking at the meeting, Jonky Tenou, Senior Environmental Specialist and Africa Regional Coordinator at the GEF Secretariat, said the consultations offered Tanzania an opportunity to assess the performance of previous projects, identify gaps and establish investment priorities for the new funding cycle.

"GEF-9 would focus on strengthening policy coordination, promoting innovation and improving collaboration on projects addressing biodiversity loss, climate change, land degradation, chemicals and waste, as well as international waters."

Mr Tenou emphasised that the involvement of government institutions, private sector players, civil society organisations and development partners was essential to developing projects that deliver environmental, social and economic benefits.

He added that outcomes from recent discussions on climate change financing in Tanzania could help refine the country’s environmental investment priorities and guide the preparation of proposals for GEF-9 funding.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner , Manager of the Tree Seed Biology Section at the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS),Fandey Mashimba said the agency was seeking additional funding to strengthen forest and bee resource conservation and promote tourism in its reserves.

Mr Mashimba was speaking on behalf of Conservation Commissioner Professor Dos Santos Silayo.