Tanzania targets top 10 global food producers

Des Moines. Tanzania aims to become one of the world’s top 10 food producers, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has said, citing increased investment in agriculture as a key driver of the ambition.

Speaking at the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Dr Nchemba said the goal was outlined in Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050, which seeks to position the country as Africa’s leading food producer and among the world’s top 10.

He said the government had increased the Agriculture Ministry’s budget from Sh294 billion in the 2021/22 financial year to Sh1.241 trillion in 2025/26 under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership.

The investment reflects the sector’s role in driving economic transformation, job creation, food and nutrition security, industrial growth and exports, he said.

Dr Nchemba said Tanzania had achieved a food self-sufficiency ratio of 130 percent, enabling it to meet domestic demand and generate a surplus for regional and international markets.

Agricultural exports rose from $2.1 billion in 2021/22 to $3.7 billion in 2024/25, he added.

Agriculture remains central to Tanzania’s economy, contributing 24.6 percent of gross domestic product, employing 65 percent of the workforce and accounting for about 30 percent of export earnings while supplying raw materials to domestic industries.

Addressing the dialogue on the future of African agriculture, Dr Nchemba said the continent had the potential not only to overcome food insecurity but also to become a major contributor to global food supplies.

He also congratulated the 2026 World Food Prize laureate, Prof Huub Lelieveld, a Dutch food safety scientist, saying his work highlighted the need to ensure food was not only available but also safe, nutritious and affordable.

Commenting on the dialogue’s theme, “Before Hunger Defeats Us”, the Prime Minister called for greater investment in farmers, science, young people, women and resilient food systems.

“Before hunger defeats us, let us act, invest and innovate together. Let us build food systems capable of feeding both present and future generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, founder and editor-in-chief of the African Journal of Food, Agriculture, Nutrition and Development, Prof Ruth Oniang'o, said Tanzania could soon become a model for other countries because of its progress in agriculture.

She praised the government’s investment in infrastructure, the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme and the use of agricultural extension officers.