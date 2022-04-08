Tanzania to conduct national census on August 23

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will conduct a National Population and Housing Census (PHC) on August 23, 2022, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced.

The head of the state was speaking in Zanzibar on Friday April 8, during the launch of the official logo that will be used in this year’s census.

She said the exercise will help the government plan its development programmes.

Samia has directed a logo to be used in all government activities and private institutions to encourage citizens to realise the importance of census.

"For government institutions this logo should be placed on publications, website and social media networks and for the private institutions they can even be placed on packages or receipts and tickets, what matters is the logo to be seen," she said.





The official logo that will be used in 2022 census.



Earlier, the chairman of the census committee, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, said the census day was planned based on the request of religious leaders not to be a day of worship.

Majaliwa said so far preparations for the census have reached 79 percent the exercise is being coordinated by both the Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar governments.

PHC is a national exercise conducted across Tanzania every 10 years. The last census was held in 2012. Thus the 2022 census will be the sixth in the series beginning after the “birth” of the United Republic of Tanzania in 1964. Other censuses took place in 1967, 1978, 1988, 2002 and 2012.

The 2012 population census’ results indicated there were 43,625,354 million in Tanzania mainland, and 1,303,569 in Tanzania Zanzibar. The data, and projections, thereafter are vital in helping the nation execute its national plans in diverse sectors like health and education.

UN data estimates Tanzania 2020 population to be almost 60 million.