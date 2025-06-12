Tanzania to host 2025 World Travel Awards

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will host the 32nd edition of the World Travel Awards (WTA) Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony on June 28, 2025, marking the first time the country has been selected for the prestigious event.

The announcement was made by Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) Director General Ephraim Mafuru, who said the event represents a major milestone for Tanzania’s tourism industry.

“These are the biggest tourism awards in our region, and Tanzania has been honoured to host them,” he said, noting that the country is the only African host for a WTA regional event this year. Other ceremonies will take place in Mexico, Hong Kong, Italy, and the UAE.

Mafuru said the awards will offer a platform to showcase Tanzania’s strengths in wildlife safaris, cultural heritage, beach tourism, sports and medical tourism.

Last year, Tanzania scooped five major awards, including Africa’s Leading Tourism Board and Leading Tourist Attraction (Mount Kilimanjaro).

Over 500 delegates, including 300 international guests, are expected. The Johari Rotana hotel has been selected as the official venue.