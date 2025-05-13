Tanzania to host Livestock Expo 2025

Dar es Salaam. Livestock keepers from Tanzania, Kenya, and Namibia will gather in Chalinze, Coast Region next month for the Tri-Nation Livestock Expo 2025, an event aimed at promoting African livestock genetics, cross-border trade, and sustainable development in the sector.

Scheduled for June 14–15 at the Ubena Zomozi showgrounds, the event is sponsored by NMB Bank Plc and will run under the theme Building Partnerships, Advancing Agriculture.

The expo is expected to feature livestock exhibitions, educational seminars, and international livestock auctions, attracting breeders, farmers, and industry stakeholders from across the region.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement in Dar es Salaam, NMB Bank’s Head of Agri-Retail, Nsolo Mlozi, said the event supports the government’s agenda to empower SMEs and grow the agriculture sector.

“This sponsorship reflects our long-term commitment to agricultural transformation. We aim to offer value, create business opportunities, and improve farmer productivity,” he said.

Mlozi added that the bank will use the expo to showcase agri-business products and deliver financial literacy programmes.

He noted that NMB has disbursed Sh1 billion in the past three years to support SME development in agriculture.

Director of Mbogo Ranch, Naweed Mula, confirmed that more than ten leading ranches from the region have confirmed participation, including Super Game Dealers, Silversand Brahman, and Ol Pejeta Beef.

The expo will focus on regional cooperation, private sector engagement, and an enabling business environment.