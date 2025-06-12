Tanzania to introduce mandatory travel insurance for foreign visitors

Dodoma. Foreign visitors to Tanzania will soon be required to purchase mandatory travel insurance upon entry, following a proposed amendment to the Insurance Act, CAP 394, unveiled during the 2025/26 national budget presentation.

Minister for Finance Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba told Parliament that the proposed scheme mirrors the model that was introduced in Zanzibar in October 2024, and aims to enhance protection for international travellers while strengthening Tanzania’s health and tourism infrastructure.

Under the new provision, foreign nationals entering Tanzania—excluding citizens from East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states—will be required to pay $44 for travel insurance coverage.

The insurance will be valid for up to 92 days and will cover a range of travel-related risks including medical emergencies, repatriation costs (medical and bodily), accidents, baggage delays, and theft.

“This initiative will ensure that foreigners are protected during their stay in the country, while also reducing the burden on our public health system,” said Dr. Nchemba.

The travel insurance programme will be a public-private partnership operated jointly by private sector insurers and the National Insurance Corporation (NIC). The government plans to establish a revenue-sharing framework to ensure operational efficiency and service quality.

Analysts say the move could position Tanzania as a more resilient and prepared destination for international tourism, especially in light of recent global health concerns and increasing demand for travel security.

In a related measure aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Tanzania’s hospitality sector, Dr. Nchemba also proposed reducing the hotel levy from 10 percent to 2 percent.

The tax cut is expected to lower the cost of doing business and attract more investment into the tourism and hospitality industries, although it will reduce government revenue by Sh9.78 billion.