Tanzania to invest in infrastructure to fight cyber-crime

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to invest in high level technology, infrastructure, train more cyber experts and create a conducive environment to strengthen cyber security and avoid cybercrime in the country.

According to the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology assistant director cyber security Mr Stephen Wangwe with a high number of people venturing into online business they are also exposed to various risks from cyber criminals necessitating the need for government strengthening cyber security.

“We are also set to provide awareness on how to identify cyber malice and what they are supposed to do in case there are some signs of cybercrime so that their business and personal data are safe,” he said.

He said this on Monday during the ongoing cybersecurity awareness month which started October 1 and ends November 1, 2022.

Cybersecurity awareness month is commemorated every October between the government and private sector to raise awareness about digital security. It is dedicated to creating resources and communications for organizations to talk to their employees and customers about staying safe.

According to him, online businesses involve a lot of transactions and this attracts cyber criminals and the government is ready to provide necessary equipment to fight this.

He said that they will embark on improving various policies and establish good national strategies so that people can benefit from the technology.

Officiating the event, Tanzania’s Posts Corporation (TPC) Post Master General Mr Marcrice Mbodo said that in the next five to six years most business will be conducted online and that is the reason the government came up with postal codes.

“We are living in a world where the system of business is different from the past 10 years, whereby technology has simplified access and delivery of services and products. As an organisation we are going to ensure that we connect warehouses with various online firms so that people would not purchase goods and products physically,” he said.

The move will enable people to ensure that people access their products wherever they are.