Tanzania tour operators in US for the Royal Tour launch

Arusha. As President Samia Suluhu Hassan launches Peter Greenberg’s latest feature film, Tanzania, The Royal Tour, in New York on Monday, April 18, tour operators have deployed a high-profile mission to complement her.

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato), the country’s leading members-only group advocating for over 300 private expert tour operators, has dispatched a delegation to complement the President’s move to showcase the country’s rich cultural and wildlife heritage as well as introduce new opportunities for US investors.

Tanzania is the home of the number one Safari destination in the World and houses four of the most coveted adventure destinations on earth: the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Ngorongoro Crater.

Tato’s mission, led by its Chairman, Mr Wilbard Chambulo, arrived in New York a day before the debut for the Premiere of Peter Greenberg’s latest feature film, Tanzania, The Royal Tour.

The delegation will continue out to California on April 20 to perpetuate its promotion of Tanzania as the best safari destination in the world as part of its grand campaign dubbed Tato Tourism Reboot program.

“For the first time, we are sending a high-profile delegation to the US between April 18th and 22nd, 2022 to promote Tanzania as a top-notch tourist destination. The delegation, among others, will engage Tato members who are based in the US to discuss a wide range of issues pertaining to Tanzania destination promotion and investment possibilities” said Tato CEO Sirili Akko.

Tato CEO added: “We are confident in their ability to broaden the reach of our recovery strategy and help position Tanzania as a safe top-of-mind destination among American travellers as the world begins to travel again.”

In support of President Hassan’s initiatives to promote the destination Tanzania, Tato initiated a Tourism Reboot program with 7- and 10-days of Familiarization (FAM) trips designed for US travel trade to experience Tanzania and its beauties first hand.

Tato’s primary mission is to support the vast membership of tour operators in Tanzania. Tour operators create and curate challenging expeditions out to the savannas of the Serengeti, or coordinate complicated climbs up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Travel agents depend on tour operators all around the globe to provide safe, well-orchestrated journeys for their clients. Tato provides its members a platform to stay connected in a travel field that is also directly linked to the conservation of endangered wildlife, threatening climate change and cultural preservation.

In real terms, tourism in Tanzania creates 1.3 million jobs, and generates $2.6 billion annually, equivalent to 18 percent of the country’s GDP.

Tato’s visit to the USA is a multi-step effort to personally re-launch Tanzania’s incredible tourism trade, including safaris, climbs, trekking, diving, snorkeling, ballooning, horse riding, birding, chimp-tracking, anthropology, and research, to name a few.

To this effect, Tato delegation will be meeting with investors in a variety of different business sectors. Tanzania is one of the few African countries eager to discuss new business ventures with entrepreneurial US investors who are looking to support and grow a vast number of export products within the country.

Tato’s objective is to facilitate connections between the growing numbers of entrepreneurial Tanzanian companies and serious US investors.

Among others, Tato will also address the economic impact on the country during Covid-19 by providing valuable updates and information on Tanzania’s safety features, wildlife concerns, and conservation efforts.

More importantly, Tato is providing an exciting new conduit for US investors to pick and choose emerging new Tanzanian businesses that would ordinarily not have access to the outside world let alone investors looking for projects to foster.