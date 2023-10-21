Tanzania trucks held in DR Congo for 44 days over tax dispute

Dar es Salaam. Over 250 Tanzanian trucks carrying copper from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been held in the country for 44 days due to a tax dispute between the government and the mining companies that loaded the minerals.

The trucks and their drivers have been stuck at the Kasumbalesa border between the DRC and Zambia, and in Whiskey, a town 10 kilometers before Kasumbalesa.

Tanzania's envoy to the DRC, Said Mshana, confirmed the situation and said that his office is working to resolve the issue.

"This issue is more diplomatic and must be handled following all procedures. If we panic and later it becomes clear that there is really a tax problem, we will look like we are defending tax evaders, which is something that even our country is fighting against," Mshana said.

He added that the embassy is dealing with the issue closely and negotiations have already started.

"It is not our aim to see Tanzanians live here in difficulty," he said.

One of the drivers, who identified himself as Dula, told Mwananchi newspaper that the drivers are being held in an area with no services, including toilets.

"We just go into the bushes if we want to help ourselves," Dula said.

The Chairman of the Association of Medium and Small Truck Owners of Tanzania (Tamstoa), Chuki Shabani, said that the trucks have been held for 44 days and that the mines that extract copper ore owe the DRC government outstanding taxes.

"However, this should not be the reason for the government to hold the trucks. Instead, they should allow the drivers to offload the copper so that they can continue with other assignments," Shabani said.

"We have been told that even the vehicles that have entered the mines will be held until the DRC government settles the tax dispute with the owners of the mines. This is not right," he added.