Tanzania turns to local investors to finance growth

Dar es Salaam. The government is looking to domestic investors to help finance Tanzania’s development ambitions, with strong demand for the Zan Timiza Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) highlighting the potential of capital markets to mobilise local savings.

The fund attracted subscriptions worth Sh9.46 billion against a target of Sh5 billion, reaching 189.3 percent of its target. A total of 3,189 investors participated, with retail investors accounting for 99 percent and institutional investors one percent.

Speaking at the fund’s listing ceremony, Commissioner for External Payments and Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Rished Bade said the response demonstrated the potential to mobilise domestic resources for investment.

“I congratulate Zan Securities’ customers for embracing this opportunity and demonstrating that we can mobilise and invest money locally, thereby continuing to strengthen our domestic capital market,” he said.

Mr Bade said products such as the ETF could broaden public participation in capital markets and support the government’s Financial Sector Development Master Plan, which seeks to expand access to financial services and strengthen capital markets as sources of long-term financing.

He said the fund could also help individuals save towards goals such as education, home ownership, business expansion and retirement.

He called on public and private institutions to develop accessible financial products, stressing that investor confidence depended on transparency, integrity and effective fund management.

Mr Bade also urged Zan Securities, the fund manager, and NMB Bank, the custodian, to ensure investors’ money was managed professionally and transparently. He said regular performance updates and public education on investment opportunities and risks were essential to protecting investors.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Business Development Manager Emmanuel Nyalali said the listing expanded the range of investment products available to the public.

“A developed and sustainable stock exchange requires more than equities and bonds. It needs a diverse range of products that meet the different needs of investors,” he said.

However, he cautioned that investors needed to understand a product’s risks and assess its suitability for their financial goals rather than invest solely because of market excitement.

Capital Markets and Securities Authority representative Exaud Julius said the fund had received regulatory approval after meeting the applicable legal requirements.

He said the minimum investment of Sh20,000 made participation more accessible, while the Zan Invest application allowed investors, including Tanzanians living abroad, to invest electronically.

The fund also offers exposure to collective investment schemes in East African Community countries, expanding the investment opportunities available to participants.