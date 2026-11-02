Tanzania, UAE strengthen cooperation in Geneva

Geneva. Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to strengthen cooperation within multilateral institutions in Geneva, including the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Hoyce Temu, and her UAE counterpart, Ms Shahad Matar.

The meeting, held at the UAE Mission in Geneva, focused on cooperation and mutual support within international organisations and mechanisms, including humanitarian and development bodies.

Ambassador Temu briefed Ms Matar on Tanzania’s preparations for its upcoming Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and national efforts to promote and protect human rights.

The UPR is a Human Rights Council mechanism through which the human rights record of each UN member state is reviewed every four and a half years.

Ms Matar reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to constructive engagement and expressed her country’s support for Tanzania during the review.

The two diplomats also discussed cooperation on water and sustainable development, including preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host in Abu Dhabi in early December.

Ambassador Temu commended the UAE for hosting the conference and confirmed Tanzania’s participation in a high-level meeting.

She said water and sanitation remained priorities for Tanzania as it accelerated implementation of its national development plans.

The 2026 conference will follow the 2023 UN Water Conference and aims to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation, as well as other water-related goals.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication ahead of the UPR session and the Water Conference, with a view to securing successful outcomes for their countries and the wider multilateral system.