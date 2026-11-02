Lissu directs family to give brother a fitting send-off









Dar/Arusha. Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu has instructed his family to ensure his elder brother, Alute Mughwai, receives a dignified burial, pledging Sh15 million towards funeral expenses.

Mr Lissu, who is being held at Ukonga Prison pending a High Court judgment in his treason case scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, at the Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, learnt of his brother’s death two mornings ago when relatives visited him at the prison.

Mr Mughwai is an advocate by profession, died at 2 am at Selian Arusha Regional Referral Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi yesterday, Mr Lissu’s younger brother, Mr Ikota Lissu, described the difficult task of breaking the news to the politician, given the exceptionally close relationship between the two.

He said a four-member delegation comprising himself, Jenerali Ulimwengu, Chadema Secretary-General John Mnyika and Tundu Lissu’s nephew arrived at Ukonga Prison at 6 am.

However, prison authorities allowed only two relatives to enter and inform him, saying correctional officers could otherwise summon him and deliver the news.

According to Mr Ikota, who is also an advocate, the responsibility was particularly difficult because some of their elder siblings were in Arusha, while another was travelling from Songea.

He described the deceased as a close confidant of Tundu Lissu, who looked up to him for guidance on various issues, including legal and political matters.

Recalling the moment they broke the news, Mr Ikota said they exchanged greetings before Tundu asked whether everything was well at home.

When they indicated that something was wrong, he sought clarification, prompting his nephew to mention the deceased’s name.

He said Mr Tundu repeated his brother’s name, immediately understanding the purpose of their visit.

“Mr Lissu’s main instruction is that the family should give the deceased a fitting send-off. He pledged Sh15 million towards the funeral arrangements and directed relatives to consult priests, the deceased’s friends, the bishop and Catholic Church leaders in Singida Region to coordinate the burial,” he said.

Speaking to journalists at the family’s mourning venue in Arusha, another younger brother, Dr Vicent Lissu, said Tundu received the news with deep shock and entrusted the family with overseeing the funeral arrangements.

“Tundu wished he could leave prison to participate in the burial, particularly because he had not been able to care for his brother during his hospitalisation and might also miss the final farewell,” said Dr Vicent.

The family plans to travel to Dar es Salaam on Friday, November 6, 2026, to attend the court session at which the judgment in Tundu’s case is expected.

After the proceedings, relatives intend to return to Arusha for a memorial service and farewell ceremony before travelling to Mahambe, in Ikungi District, Singida Region, for the burial.

The family spokesperson said mourning would continue for several days, with the final farewell ceremony expected on Monday or Tuesday next week. The full funeral programme will be announced later.

A private legal practitioner, Mr Method Kimomogoro, has remembered the deceased as a close friend of more than 40 years who helped shape his professional career through guidance on integrity, diligence and ethical legal practice.

Mr Kimomogoro said their friendship began in February 1985 when he arrived in Arusha as a State Attorney and Mr Alute welcomed him, helping him settle into the workplace.

“At the time, only seven State Attorneys served the Arusha and Kilimanjaro zonal office, creating close professional and personal relationships among them,” he said.

He said their friendship continued after Mr Alute moved into private legal practice, a path he later followed, enabling them to work closely in Arusha for decades.

Mr Kimomogoro said the deceased strongly upheld professional standards, ethical conduct and thorough preparation for court proceedings, rejecting shortcuts and appearing in court without adequate preparation.