Stevie Wonder to release first album in 22 years, featuring lost songs from his classic era

Music icon Stevie Wonder is set to make a long-awaited return with his first studio album in more than two decades.

The legendary singer-songwriter has announced ‘Through The Eyes Of Wonder’, a new album scheduled for release in 2027. The project will be his first full-length studio release since ‘A Time to Love’, which arrived in 2005.

One of the biggest highlights of the announcement is the inclusion of four previously unreleased songs recorded during the sessions for Wonder’s landmark 1976 album, Songs in the Key of Life.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest albums ever made, Songs in the Key of Life produced timeless classics including “Sir Duke,” “I Wish,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “As,” and “Another Star.” The prospect of hearing music that was created during the same era has sparked excitement among fans and music historians alike.

Although Stevie Wonder has not yet revealed the album’s full tracklist or an exact release date, news of the project has quickly spread across the entertainment world, with many describing it as one of the most anticipated releases of 2027.

The announcement also marks a significant milestone in Wonder’s remarkable career. Over six decades, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has become one of the most influential artistes in modern music, earning 25 Grammy Awards and inspiring generations of musicians across genres ranging from R&B and soul to pop, jazz and gospel.

For longtime fans, ‘Through The Eyes Of Wonder’ promises more than just new music. The inclusion of songs from the Songs in the Key of Life sessions offers a rare opportunity to revisit one of the most celebrated creative periods in popular music history.