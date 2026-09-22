Tanzanian balloon operator becomes world’s first B Corp-certified balloon company

Arusha. Serengeti Balloon Safaris has become the world’s first hot-air balloon company to achieve Certified B Corporation status, placing one of Tanzania’s established luxury tourism operators among businesses assessed for their social, environmental and governance practices.

The certification, awarded in August 2026, followed an independent assessment of the company’s governance, treatment of workers, community impact, environmental performance and approach to customers.

The company recorded a B Impact Score of 97.1, compared with a current median score of 50.9 for ordinary businesses completing the assessment.

For Serengeti Balloon Safaris, the certification provides formal recognition of a business model it says has guided its operations since it began commercial flights over the Serengeti in 1989.

“We are thrilled and honoured to have achieved this recognition for the way we run our company,” said Serengeti Balloon Safaris managing director John Corse.

“At SBS, we are passionate about promoting a positive impact for each and every stakeholder we have – our team, our guests, our community and the environment we live and work in.”

B Corp certification is administered by B Lab, a global nonprofit organisation that assesses companies against standards covering social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

More than 10,000 companies worldwide have achieved B Corp certification. The “B” stands for “Benefit”, reflecting B Lab’s focus on businesses creating value for people and the planet alongside financial returns.

Established in the 1980s, Serengeti Balloon Safaris began commercial balloon flights over the Serengeti in 1989. It has since expanded its operations to include Serengeti, Ruaha and Tarangire national parks.

The company says it has carried more than 300,000 passengers and contributed to the development of Tanzania’s ballooning industry.

It was also the first company to train and employ Tanzanian commercial balloon pilots on a full-time basis, according to the operator. Its chief pilot, Capt Abeid Soka, later became Tanzania’s first balloon pilot examiner after being appointed by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority.

The company’s commercial manager, Pascal Kirigiti, said its approach had been to develop the wider industry alongside its own operations.

“We are often referred to as the Balloonist’s Ballooning Company because of our passion for pioneering new routes, standards and developments in the industry,” he said.

Safety remains central to the business, with its balloons and flights subject to regulatory oversight by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority. Kirigiti said the company’s position also depended on the experience it provided to international visitors.

“Our pilots are truly engaging, professional but entertaining, giving a wonderful commentary during the flight,” he said.

The flights typically end with a champagne celebration and bush breakfast in the wilderness, with the location selected after the balloon takes off.

The B Corp certification follows another sustainability milestone. In 2026, Serengeti Balloon Safaris became the first commercial balloon operator in Tanzania to achieve Travelife Certified status after an assessment covering environmental management, community impact, labour practices and customer communication.

The company says its procurement, staff development and environmental management practices are guided by efforts to reduce its environmental impact while strengthening the communities and ecosystems on which its business depends.

“We have always believed in the continuous improvement of our team along with consistent and impactful stewardship of the environment which sustains us and the community we rely on,” the company said.

The certification comes as sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration for tourism businesses operating in environmentally sensitive destinations.

For Serengeti Balloon Safaris, whose business depends on protected wildlife landscapes, the health of those ecosystems is directly linked to its long-term commercial prospects.

Corse said the certification formalised principles that had been embedded in the company since its establishment.

“Every decision we make from our procurement process to our staff training is guided by these principles,” he said.