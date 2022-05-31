Tanzanian men now use breast milk to treat hangover

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The debate of Men craving for breast milk is something that will probably never go to rest, this comes after the topic became one of the hottest in parliament on Monday evening.

According to a cross section of MPs,men competing for breast milk with babies is a form of abuse because it denies the children the much-needed nutrients, leading to malnutrition.

This was said on Monday by the Special Seats MP, Jacquiline Msongozi while debating to the revenue and expenditure estimates of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups for the year 2022/23 financial year.

According to the lawmakers some men suck their breastfeeding wives because they have found that breast milk has nutrients that relieve them from hangover.

She said that the several men had developed this uncommon culture, are abusing children their right and further hampering the health of babies and mothers.

"This has happened in various regions. I urge the ministry to conduct the research, there are men who demand to suckle their wives while breastfeeding,” she said.

Advertisement

She urged the ministry to come up with an awareness campaign so that the men stop denying children the rights of getting their mother’s milk.

Government has in the past issued a stern warning against men craving breastmilk which has severely impacted the health of their toddlers and spouses.

According to various researches conducted, it is believed that when men suck their partners breast it reduce the risk of breast cancer.

However, some Tanzanian men have been over doing it and has led to children starvation leading to underweight babies.

This tradition is not new in East Africa and to be specific Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, regardless of awareness campaigns.

Last year in August, the Handeni District Commissioner Toba Nguvila during an event to mark World Breastfeeding Week among women warned men against the practice after breast milk craze reportedly hit some men in Tanga.

The commissioner revealed that a section of women complained about their men who have developed a rare taste of breast milk thus denying the children the much-needed nutrients, leaving them with malnutrition.

The practice, according to the commissioner was peddled by the narrative that this improves sexual performance and muscle building among men.

This tradition is not new in East Africa and to be specific Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.





Uganda’s minister of state for health, Sarah Opendi, revealed in 2018 that several men had developed this uncommon culture, further hampering the health of babies and mothers.

A study conducted by Kyambogo University in Kampala and Britain’s University of Kent, supported by the Global Challenges Research Fund revealed that men were breastfed at least once a day for one hour before the baby is fed.

Some of the interviewees claimed that they found it energizing and even relieved them from stress.

Some said it was a way to initiate sex and affection towards their women but it’s usually more effective among women who have just given birth.

The practice has been linked to gender-based violence in some parts of Uganda especially after some men becoming drunk thus becoming violent towards their women when demanding to suckle.





This tradition is not new in East Africa and to be specific Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.





Uganda’s minister of state for health, Sarah Opendi, revealed in 2018 that several men had developed this uncommon culture, further hampering the health of babies and mothers.

A study conducted by Kyambogo University in Kampala and Britain’s University of Kent, supported by the Global Challenges Research Fund revealed that men were breastfed at least once a day for one hour before the baby is fed.

Some of the interviewees claimed that they found it energizing and even relieved them from stress.

Some said it was a way to initiate sex and affection towards their women but it’s usually more effective among women who have just given birth.

The practice has been linked to gender-based violence in some parts of Uganda especially after some men becoming drunk thus becoming violent towards their women when demanding to suckle.



