Tanzanian national shot dead in South Africa

Arusha. A family in Kigogo, Dar es Salaam, is mourning the killing of their son in South Africa.

Ericky Ismael Ngobei, 22, was shot dead last Thursday night in a crowded business premises after an argument with the attackers.

A relative to the deceased told The Citizen that the attack took place at around 11pm but could not specify in which city.

Ngobei, according to a family source, relocated recently to South Africa where he was employed as a salesman.

At 11pm on Thursday while on duty, the late salesman was confronted by three to four people who wanted to be served immediately.

However, Ngobei told them to be patient as he was serving other clients in a crowded business premises.

“In an altercation that followed, one of them drew a gun and shot him in the abdomen and fled,” a close relative of the family said.

Plans to ferry home the body of the deceased are being coordinated by members of the Tanzanian community in South Africa. The deceased will be buried in Monduli, Arusha Region, the home district of his parents now living in Kigogo, Dar es Salaam.

The killing took place when the deceased’s father, Mr Ismael Ngobei, was in Arusha on official duty.

He admitted there were conflicting reports on the manner his son was gunned down, noting they have reached out to the Tanzania High Commission in Pretoria for assistance.

Ericky was taken to South Africa a few years ago by a relative to seek employment.