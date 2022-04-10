Tanzanian picked CEO of Africa Health Research Fund

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. A Tanzanian medical scientist has been appointed the chief executive officer of Africa Research Excellence Fund (Aref).

Prof Gibson Kibiki will now head the continental facility geared to implement world class medical research.

Aref was established by the UK Medical Research Foundation to invest in talented, emerging researchers in Africa.

A statement issued by the Fund this week said the board has appointed the Tanzanian don as its new CEO. “He has a proven track record of providing sound leadership, developing strategic programmes,” it said.

He will, among others, be tasked to ensure emerging African researchers to become research leaders of tomorrow.

“I am thrilled that Prof Kibiki is taking on this role,” remarked Aref Founder and co-President of Aref Sir Tumaini Corrah. “His knowledge, understanding and experience on what Africa needs to do excellent science is remarkable,” he said.

Prof Kibiki is one of the outstanding medical researchers in Tanzania and founder of key health institutions in the country and beyond.

The soft-spoken don doubles as a professor of medicine and consultant physician and endoscopist.

He founded the Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute (KCRI) in Moshi as director around 2000.

He was also the founding CEO of the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC), an institution of the East African Community.

He was the executive director of the Bujumbura-based Commission between 2015 until 2020, the end of his five year tenure.

Prof Kibiki is an astute research leader in medicine and allied sciences; keen to develop skills, networks and capabilities.

During his tenure as the CEO of the EAHRC, he initiated a digital health outreach programme in disease surveillance in the region.

The programme, dubbed Digital Regional East African Community Health Initiative or simply REACH, was the first of its kind in advancing digital technology for health.

The initiative, introduced at the end of 2017, introduces a unifying framework as its focus and workstreams.

It has been under implementation through ‘an enabling environment’; being leadership and governance, strategy and investment, skilled health workforce, harmonized standards and compliant policies.