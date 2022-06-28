Tanzanian researchers offered window to vie for Sh20 billion research funding

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian researchers with their counterparts from 11 countries around the world have the opportunity to compete for more than Sh20 billion worth of research funding that aims to embrace innovative approaches towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The main focus of the funding will be on proposals that touch on; human well-being and capabilities, sustainable and just economies, food systems and nutrition patterns, energy decarbonisation with universal access, urban and peri-urban development as well as global environmental commons.

According to the organisers, the projects applying for funding must be based on existing or recently completed (completed in 2017 or later) research or innovation projects outcomes should lead to impact on society and improve the livelihoods of ordinary people.

Briefing the press yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) director general Amos Nungu said the move was good news for Tanzanian researchers, urging them to come forward in large numbers to submit applications to increase chances of winning.

He said Costech was one of 11 research councils in the world that have come together to put funding together under the auspices of their umbrella-Global Research Council (GRC) for joint research, aimed at boosting the SDGs and improve people’s lives.

For Africa, he said there were three countries: Tanzania, Kenya and Ivory Coast. The rest come from Europe, Asia and Latin America. All agreed to fund local researchers who will partner with their counterparts from within the partnership for the implementation of projects.

“Each council sponsors its local researchers who will also team up with other counterparts from at least three different countries and together will come up with one research proposal to compete for euros 8.2 (about Sh20 billion) funding,” said Dr Nungu.

“This is a pilot call aimed at accelerating the achievement of the SDGs through the implementation of results from ongoing or recently finalised research and innovation projects to advance knowledge based achievement of the SDGs, from local to regional scale,” he noted.

This concept note submission window, according to Dr Nungu is open until August 25, 2022 deadline. The Concept Note will be used by the call secretariat, with assistance from participating funders/councils, to verify the eligibility of the proposals.

“Only Concept Notes that fulfil the eligibility criteria will move forward to stage two for full proposals for competition and overall winners will receive the funding by May next year (2023),” he exuded.

Dr Nungu noted that the opportunity was very competitive but believed that Tanzanian researchers will as well learn from other experiences posed by their teammates from other countries, asking them to visit the Costech website for more information.