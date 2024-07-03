Tanzanian university student develops a new variety of banana seedlings

Dar es Salaam. A third-year student at Mzumbe University, Mbeya Campus, has developed a new variety of banana seedlings.

This achievement not only showcases the student’s skills but also holds potential for significant advancements in agricultural practices in Tanzania.

A Bachelor’s student in human resource management, Mr Gerald Mabuto, who spent almost four years of research, stressed that the developed banana seedlings would offer a more sustainable and efficient method for farmers.

“With support from lecturers, this innovation underscores the creative and practical problem-solving skills being nurtured at Mzumbe University, highlighting the institution’s commitment to nurture ground-breaking research and development,” he said.

Differentiating from a normal banana seedling, Mr Mabuto said the developed one takes 8 to 11 months to produce fruits, while the traditional varieties take 15 to 18 months to do the same.

This development aims to guide farmers through the rewarding experience of cultivating bananas, promote sustainable food production and foster a deeper appreciation for the lifecycle of this versatile crop.

Mr Mabuto said the new development of banana seedlings will help growers achieve their goals and solve their financial challenges within a short period of time.

He said the developed banana seedling has the potential to reproduce up to three banana plants.

So if one has 50 banana seedlings, it means that over 100 banana plants will be reproduced.

He mentioned that most of his customers are from the Mbeya and Songwe regions, explaining, however, that he is currently seeking more customers from other regions.

The Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) has already registered this innovation and made a process to visit the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) so that he could be issued a special license to start distributing the seedlings across the country.

He noted that his banana seedlings do not require chemicals to grow; instead, they use organic ones.

“For instance, to increase calcium in the plant, I use aloe vera, mixing it with water, to produce enough calcium for the plant.