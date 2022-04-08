Tazama to be fined Sh300 million over fire outbreak

By Nasra Abdallah More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania and Zambia Oil Pipeline Authority (Tazama), is set to be fined Sh300 million for violating environmental laws.

The move comes two days after a fire broke out at Tazama’s crude oil-storage area owned by the authority.

Speaking on Friday, April 8, 2022, the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Amos Makala, said he had received information that the authority had been given warnings and instructions on environmental protection but did not implement until when the fire broke out.

"I have heard that you have been instructed by the NEMC several days ago on the environmental issue, but you have not complied with it, now a Sh300 million fine is awaiting you from Nemc," said Makala.

For his part, Tazama Operations Manager, Gabriel Mkonde, said the contractor who was given the job has all the permits including Nemc and about the instructions of the authority, he acknowledged that they were given since 2020 and they had implemented them.

Hamad Tamiru an official from Nemc said he will visit Tazama on Monday March 11 with all the documents that have the details of some of the recommendations they had proposed to see if Tazama had fulfilled them all.

On Wednesday, April 6, fire gutted the crude oil storage area causing damages that are yet to be quantified.

Speaking on the day of the incident during the Minister of Energy, January Makamba’s visit, the Operations Manager of the Mohaza crude oil company, Ramadhani Mambya said the fire was caused by an explosion of a mortar that was stirring the fuel for unloading.