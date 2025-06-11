TCAA unfazed by EU ban on Tanzania registered airlines

Dar es Salaam.The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has responded to the European Commission's decision to ban all Tanzanian-certified airlines from operating in European Union (EU) airspace, describing the move as having “no operational impact” on existing services and affirming that aviation safety in Tanzania remains strong.

The EU on June 4, 2025, added all Tanzanian and Surinamese airlines to its updated EU Air Safety List, citing serious safety concerns identified during technical assessments.

According to the Commission, both countries’ civil aviation authorities were found to lack sufficient capacity to enforce international safety standards — pointing to shortages of qualified personnel, ineffective oversight, and non-compliance in both operational and regulatory areas.

Despite the EU’s move, TCAA in a notice which The Citizen has reviewed assured stakeholders that no Tanzanian carrier currently operates flights to or from the EU, nor conducts overflights, meaning the ban has no immediate effect on day-to-day airline operations.

“This decision does not affect or restrict existing operations of air carriers certified in Tanzania, as they do not fly to the EU. Their operations in Tanzania, the region, and to other non-EU countries are not impacted,” the notice stated.

The authority confirmed that it is actively engaging with EU regulators to address the issues raised during their assessment. The goal, TCAA says, is to resolve all outstanding safety concerns and eventually secure removal from the blacklist.

“We are working to ensure the matters highlighted during the EU’s audit are fully addressed,” said the Director General of TCAA, Salim Msangi.

Strong international credentials

TCAA strongly defended its safety oversight record, pointing to Tanzania’s performance in global audits and its standing as a contracting state to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). During the latest ICAO USOAP-CMA audit, Tanzania scored 67.3 percent in Effective Implementation of critical aviation safety oversight components — above the global average.

“This score reflects our ongoing commitment to safety. We have continued to enhance our regulatory frameworks and oversight capacity since the audit,” Msangi said.

He reiterated that passenger safety remains the agency’s top priority, and that Tanzania has maintained a clean safety record in both domestic and regional operations.

Assurance to operators and travellers

TCAA emphasized that the country’s aviation regulations are aligned with ICAO standards and that all Tanzanian air operators are required to fully comply with these.

“We will continue to uphold our regulatory obligations and ensure that air operators meet all safety requirements,” the agency said.

The authority also reassured travelers and industry stakeholders that there is no cause for alarm, highlighting that Tanzanian skies remain safe and that the government remains committed to continuous improvement.

The EU Air Safety List is a tool the European Commission uses to ban or restrict airlines that do not meet international safety standards, based on assessments by the EU Air Safety Committee, supported by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

While the ban affects future access to the EU market, it does not apply to flights within Tanzania or to other countries outside the EU. According to the EU, the ban is a precautionary measure to protect passengers — not a judgment on a specific incident or accident.