TCC empowers Chang’ombe food vendors with cooking equipment

Two women entrepreneurship groups commonly known as Mama Lishe, who deal in food vending from Chang’ombe in Temeke District, have something to smile about after Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company handed them cooking equipment to boost their businesses.

“This is part of our ongoing community investment programs to economically empower entrepreneurs like these ones who are in our neighbourhood so they can improve their livelihoods,” said the TCC’s Communications Manager Margaret Mhina.

She said the two groups are Wamama Bora and Maisha Mapya who operate in the Chang’ombe area.

She appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the donation so they can expand their business and also generate more income.

“We believe that you will improve on the quality and quantity of service and ultimately earn more as you will now be able to handle more customers,” she added.

Special Seats Councillor from Temeke Municipal Council, Caroline Henrich, who coordinated the process, thanked TCC for the gesture as the initiative has boosted the women’s morale to continue working harder in order to grow.

The jubilant women, who could not hide their joy, thanked TCC and promised to make good use of the donation for the betterment of their businesses and lives in general.

TCC has also played a massive role in empowering other groups in the society like donating assistive devices to people with disability in different parts of the country and empowering them economically so they can improve their livelihoods.

The company h also recently participated in environmental conservation initiatives and also promoted cultural heritage by sponsoring various upcoming artists from various cultural troupes at the Bagamoyo Institute of Arts and Culture (TASUBA).