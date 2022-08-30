TCRA warning regarding unsuitable material in broadcasting media

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

In order to safeguard the public from unsuitable content, the Content Committee of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA-CC) has advised broadcasters in the country to focus on disseminating ethical content.

In a statement issued on August 29, 2022, the Committee explained that, in recent days, social media users have circulated unauthenticated information about television programming on children's programmes that violates the Law, Broadcasting Regulations and community ethics.

"TCRA would like to assure the public that all programmes carrying content by broadcasting media in this country are checked and monitored to ensure they comply with the Law, Regulations, Morals, and Culture" part of the statement explained.

According to the statement, the Committee has determined that no media outlet broadcasts iinappropriate content meant for children. In addition, the statement reminded all broadcasting outlets to continue to comply with the requirements of the Law, Regulations, and Broadcasting License Conditions by ensuring that their media houses do not violate the stipulated conditions and laws.

"In addition, TCRA continues to emphasize that the responsibility to protect children from inappropriate content, especially on social networks, belongs to all of us, starting with parents, guardians and schools where our children spend a lot of time there while studying," added the statement.

TCRA further ,asks the public to refrain from disseminating on social media any remarks that could incite panic, and misinformation. Those found to be disseminating such messages will face strict legal repercussions. TCRA keeps a watchful eye on anything published online. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found posting and disseminating false material online.

All content transmitted by radio stations, television networks, and other digital platforms are monitored by the Tanzania Communications Authority's Content Committee (TCRA-CC).