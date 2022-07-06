Teacher, student training on ‘soft skills’ launched

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Teachers and students from 50 secondary schools in Tanzania will benefit from a project aimed at providing them with training on new ICT skills.

Launched after an online fundraising campaign held in December 2021, the project dubbed ‘Big Give’ has to date reached 39 government secondary schools, providing training to 449 teachers and 1,301 students.

In a press release issued yesterday by non-government organization Camara Education Tanzania, the project is expected to be completed in October this year and aims at improving the use of ICT in 50 secondary schools and strengthen the capacity of teachers and students to use ICT in schools.

“This training focuses on equipping teachers and students with ICT skills and giving them various techniques for using ICT in the teaching and learning process,” reads part of the release.

In addition, the project has made repairs and improvements to computers and various ICT equipment in the schools including increasing academic annoyance and a computer monitoring program in schools.

Throughout the implementation of the project, the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), relevant regions, and councils have been involved to bring efficiency.

“Camara will continue to serve schools and other educational institutions in collaboration with the government as well as other local and foreign stakeholders to improve education through ICT,” the release read in part.

Camara Education Tanzania is a non-governmental organization that aims to improve education outcomes through the use of ICT in Tanzania, focusing on strengthening the education infrastructure by providing ICT equipment in primary and secondary schools, setting up various educational content (videos, books, programmes), and training teachers and students on various ways to use ICT in the teaching and learning process.

For the past eight years, Camara has reached more than 400 government schools in the country, trained over 3,500 teachers, and installed more than 5,500 pieces of ICT equipment in schools across the country.