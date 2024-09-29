Tensions eased at Mafinga market amid rental fee dispute

Mafinga. The Iringa Regional Commissioner, Peter Serukamba, has successfully calmed tensions among traders at Mafinga Market, where shop closures had been sparked by a protracted dispute over rental fees for more than 331 stalls.

Traders had temporarily shut their shops, resulting in significant revenue losses for the regional government.

Mr Serukamba revealed that the government typically collects approximately Sh55 million monthly from the market.

He however noted that effective revenue collection could fund the construction of two kilometers of tarmac roads each year for Mafinga Town Council, ultimately paving all streets in the town within five to six years.

“If the market's revenue is well-collected, we have the ability to build two kilometers of tarmac roads for Mafinga Town Council each year. Therefore, after five to six years, all streets in Mafinga will be paved from just one source of income,” Serukamba stated.

On Saturday, Mr Serukamba, accompanied by members of the Security and Safety Committee for Iringa Regin, visited the market to address the traders’ concerns.

However, many traders initially remained silent and unresponsive to inquiries. In response, Mr Serukamba conducted inspections of individual shops to determine rent payment status, subsequently clarifying the government’s position.

"By noon, the traders still had not opened their shops, and when asked for reasons, they had none. Regarding revenue, there will be no exceptions. It's impossible that in the 21st century someone pays Sh3,000, Sh6,000, or Sh9,000. I visited every shop and found that most of the traders are not even shop owners; they sublet their shops for Sh200,000, but can't pay Sh80,000 to Mafinga Town Council," Serukamba remarked, expressing his astonishment at the situation.

He further explained that the government allocates substantial funds to enhance the council’s infrastructure and stressed the necessity of revenue collection to provide essential social services.

He reiterated that proper collection of market revenue could enable Mafinga to pave its streets within five to ten years.

Chairman of Mafinga Town Market, Mr Philinus Mgaya. PHOTO | FRIDAY SIMBAYA

Chairman of Mafinga Town Market, Philinus Mgaya, welcomed the Regional Commissioner’s visit as a positive step towards resolving the longstanding dispute between traders and local authorities in Iringa.

In contrast, trader Shaibu Issa urged the government to consider reducing the rental fee from Sh80,000 to Sh25,000 per month, reflecting the traders’ concerns about affordability.