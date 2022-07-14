Thabo Mbeki: Mkapa was a skillful diplomat

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa has been defined as a skillful diplomat and a peace mediator who did a lot of efforts in restoring peace in various African countries.

According to former South African President Thabo Mbeki, Mkapa always had a vision beyond his own country.

“He understood that Tanzania’s neighbors faced very similar problems to those he had helped solve during his tenure as president. As such, he had a commitment to the African people and their problems, regardless of their country,” he said.

He added: Under Mkapa’s watch, Tanzania played a key role in the liberation of other southern African countries. It was difficult to unite the various self-rule movements from each of the countries, but he worked religiously to help his neighbors.

Former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki was speaking during a symposium to commemorate the second anniversary of the death of Benjamin Mkapa, held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Zanzibar on Thursday July 14, 2022.

Mbeki recalled how Mkapa helped in restoring peace during a civil war in Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997 when he sent Tanzania’s forces to help quell the chaos.

“Mkapa assisted in peace mediation processes for many nearby countries, such as the DRC, South Sudan and Kenya. Mkapa was the chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for one year, from 2003-2004. The SADC is an organization whose goal is to facilitate socioeconomic cooperation among southern African countries,” Mbeki said in a short video clip.

Mbeki added that Mkapa was a true patriot and Pan African and that in 2011 participated in peace restoration discussion on South Sudan civil war and for that he will be remembered.

He also recalls, when MV Victoria sank in May 1996, Mkapa asked for help from South African and they sent their navy that in collaboration with Kenyan forces recovered 300 out of 500 bodies that are believed to have sunk with the vessel when the tragedy occurred.

That tragedy, according to Mbeki, strengthened Tanzania and South Africa's relationship.

“Mkapa and I had a very close relationship especially when it comes to the issue that faces our Africa continent,” Mbeki said, apologizing for not attending in person.

In addition, Mbeki said it is because of that relationship that the two countries signed a cooperation contract to form a commission to bring about development in Tanzania’s energy, investment and agriculture sectors and that led to the establishment of Mtwara and central corridors.