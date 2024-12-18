The legend of Matonya: Tanzania’s famous beggar

Dodoma. You can call him many names: The Beggar’s President, Master of Begging, Streetwise Urbanite, or simply, a legend. Matonya was a figure who stood his ground, even challenging authority. Do you remember Tanzania’s most renowned beggar?

His name was Matonya, a nickname now synonymous with people who habitually ask for money. But his real name was David Paulo.

Born in Mpamatwa Village, Bahi District, Dodoma Region, Matonya’s journey began in 1961 when he moved to Dar es Salaam to make a living by begging.

His defiance of authority became legendary when he clashed with then Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Yusuf Makamba, who tried to send him back to his rural home.

Matonya, confident in his identity as a "city boy," insisted that Makamba couldn’t force him out. His boldness earned him the tag “Makamba’s nemesis.”

Matonya’s fame grew to the point where rapper Prof Jay referenced him in his song Bongo Dar es Salaam, featuring Lady Jaydee. The lyrics went:

"Upinzani Bongo haupo

Simba na Yanga,

Matonya na Makamba,

City na wamachinga."

The lyrics identified various forms of opposition in the city: Simba vs. Yanga, Matonya vs. Makamba, City police vs. hawkers.

Despite repeated efforts by regional commissioners to expel him, Matonya always returned to Dar es Salaam after spending Christmas in his village.

Eventually, Yusuf Makamba succeeded in barring him from returning to the city. Matonya then moved to Morogoro, where he continued begging until he was arrested for violating the law against street begging.

After his arrest, Matonya returned to his village in Bahi Sokoni, Nghungugu hamlet, just a few kilometers from the district headquarters. When asked if he feared Makamba, Matonya confidently replied:

“I am their master! It’s not just Makamba—others know me too. They recognize my importance in Dar es Salaam and Morogoro because I enliven those cities.”

He proudly added:

“I started begging in Dar es Salaam just before Nyerere raised the flag of independence on December 9, 1961. So, I was there before Nyerere began his rule. Your Makamba should not bother me; I’m a city native too.”

Matonya also shared how begging supported him financially:

“I would spend five to six months in the city and then return home. Each time, I bought three to five cows. In a year, I could buy between eight and ten cows.”

However, his relatives repeatedly stole his livestock, leading him to abandon plans to own property.

“I own nothing—not even a goat or a chicken—and I have no intention of acquiring anything, even if I have money. They got used to stealing from me, so I don’t want to own anything anymore,” he lamented.

On average, Matonya earned between Sh50,000 and Sh100,000 per month, making him financially better off than many rural villagers. He also noted that Dar es Salaam was more lucrative than Morogoro:

“Dar es Salaam is better than Morogoro. I made Sh5,000 to Sh7,000 a day there, while in Morogoro, I only made Sh4,000 to Sh5,000. Food is also cheaper in Dar es Salaam, and the city is cleaner, with fewer disease risks like cholera.”

Matonya’s last marriage ended during the Kagera War (1978–1979), and he never remarried after parting ways with his third wife, Paulina Ngalya. He had two children: Eliza and Ernest. Ernest works as a driver in Dar es Salaam, while Eliza lives in their village.

In 2012, Matonya was sentenced to one year on probation for violating the street-begging prohibition. After his sentencing, he lived at the Fungafunga Shelter for the Elderly in Morogoro before being transported back to Dodoma, where he lived until his death later that year.

Despite rumors of wealth and property, Matonya always denied them, saying: