The Sh1.3 trillion project to boost urban water supply

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government and Indian companies on Monday June 6, signed contracts for implementation of water projects aimed at improving access to clean and safe water in 28 towns in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar by eight percent.

The agreements were signed between the Tanzania government and JW INFRA Ltd, AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd, Larsen and Toubro, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Jandu Plumbers Ltd.

The $500 million (Sh1.2 trillion) project will increase access to clean and safe water in urban areas to 94.5 percent, close to the 95 percent target set in CCM’s Election Manifesto 2020.

The manifesto directs the government to improve access to clean and safe water to 95 percent in urban areas and 85 percent in rural areas by 2025.

The signing ceremony took place at Chamwino State House in Dodoma and was witnessed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Hassan said current access to clean and safe water stood at 74 percent and 86.5 for rural and urban Tanzania, respectively.

Advertisement

“Completion of ongoing projects in June 2022 will improve access in rural areas to 78 percent, while the eight percent increase from the this new project will take access in urban areas to 94.5 percent,” she said.

Specifically, she commended the city of Dar es Salaam for attaining 96 percent access to clean and safe water, and asked residents of Same, Mwanga and Dodoma to be patient.

“The Same-Mwanga water project had some legal challenges that have been resolved. The government is now looking for Sh36 billion for implementation of the project. Hopefully, they will start getting water by the time the 28-town project is completed,” she said.

President Hassan said challenges facing the city of Dodoma require construction of a dam and four years for the dam to be filled with water.

“As a temporary measure, we will discuss with power producers to take at least one percent of water from Mtera Dam in order to increase access,” she said.

The President hailed changes made by officials in the Ministry of Water after abandoning inflating the costs of projects.

“In the past, designs that required six pipes were given 21 pieces. But reviews have enabled the project to be executed in 28 towns instead of the previous 16. They have also managed to revive 126 stalled projects and benefit the majority of Tanzanians,” she said.

The President called on the ministry to re-organize and make thorough supervision of the project, address challenges and whenever necessary they should consult the Chief Secretary, the Prime Minister and herself.

“Businesspersons have a tendency of maximising profits to the expense of taxpayers’ money. Be mindful that the $500 million loan should be paid by Tanzanians after they see the benefits,” she said.

Welcoming the president, the Minister of Water, Mr Jumaa Aweso, said the government would provide an indicative price for water services before the end of this month.

“Dar es Salaam residents pay Sh1,600 per unit of water which is equivalent to Sh30 to Sh35 per 20-litre bucket while their rural counterparts pay Sh100 per bucket which is equal to Sh5,000 per unit. Honourable President, you have instructed us, indicative prices will be released within this month,” he said.

He named the beneficiary towns as Handeni; Korogwe; Muheza; Pangani; Kilwa Masoko; Pangani; Chunya; Nanyumbu; Ifakara; Rujewa; Wanging’ombe, Makambako, Njombe, Kiomboi and Singida.

Others are Manyoni; Chemba; Chamwino; Mugumu (Serengeti); Kasulu; Mpanda; Sikonge; Urambo; Kaliua; Kayanga; Geita; Chato; Mafinga; Newala; Tandahimba; Nanyamba; Tarime/Rorya and Songea.

The Ministry of Water Permanent Secretary, Mr Anthony Sanga said the project will be the most valuable to be implemented in the country, followed by the $617 million project executed in Tabora-Igunga-Nzega project and the $520 million project executed in Arusha Region.

He said $465 million out of the $500 million funds secured from the India government in terms of soft loans through the Export and Import (Exim) Bank would be used for projects implemented in Mainland Tanzania, while $35 million used for Zanzibar projects.

“Contractors should ensure that projects are executed at the highest quality and within the agreed timeframe. The project should be implemented at as low costs as possible,” he said.

The Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Binaya Sirkanta Pradhan said the project expected to benefit over 6.12 million citizens will be implemented by best firms.

“The firms should pick and partner with better domestic companies and use locally manufactured raw materials,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson said the Parliament approved all requested money requested by the ministry of Water in the 2022/23 budget including those allocated for the 28-towns projects.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) assured the ministry of Water an outstanding cooperation from his docket through regional commissioners.

On behalf of beneficiaries, Newala Constituency MP, Mr George Mkuchika said beneficiary councils will collaborate with contractors during the implementation of the project.