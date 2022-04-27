The untold story of the making of Tanganyika -Zanzibar union

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Speaker of the National Assembly Pius Msekwa yesterday revealed that the meeting between Tanganyika and Zanzibar leaders was conducted in secret before coming up with the agreement to unite the two countries into.

Tanganyika and Zanzibar united in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania after the then leader of Tanganyika, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, agreed with Zanzibar’s Abeid Amani Karume to join the two countries.

The discussions about the move were secretly conducted between the leaders for fears of sabotage by opponents of the proposed union, Mr Msekwa said.

“The two leaders agreed to make the discussions a secret until they reached a consensus and signed the agreement,” said Mr Msekwa during a symposium to mark 58 years of the Union, held in Dodoma.

“Even the signing of the agreement was very secret. When Mwalimu was travelling for signing in Zanzibar, The Nationalist – a newspaper owned by Tanu - reported that he was visiting Zanzibar for a friendly tour and that it’s the first visit since Zanzibar Revolution. The truth was revealed in the evening when the State House issued a brief statement about the signing,” Mr Msekwa said.

He said the Articles of Union explained that Mwalimu would be the Union President while Karume would be Vice President.

According to him, the document also identified 11 Union affairs (which were subsequently added) and declared Tanganyika constitution to be the Union interim constitution after some amendments.

Such amendments included the recognition of Zanzibar’ government and legislature; representation of Zanzibar in the Union Parliament; presence of two vice presidents (one from Zanzibar and another from Tanganyika).

The interim constitution would remain active for one year while the Union would become effective the second day after Parliament approval.

Mr Msekwa’s historical account has added to the recurring debate about the Articles of Union which some politicians claim that it’s not in the public domain.

Mr Msekwa who was the clerk of the Tanganyika Parliament when the two countries were uniting, narrated how the assemblies in the mainland and in Zanzibar enacted a law on the Union.

He said the parliament which was called for emergence meeting approved the merger under the certificate of urgency on April 25 and the Union become effective on the next day.

“There were no celebrations because the activities had just ended the previous night. The mixing of soil was done in 1965,” said Mr Msekwa who applauded the achievements of the Union.

Another veteran leader who spoke during the yesterday celebrations was former Prime Minister Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba.

“When the Union started, some of us were uncertain, projecting that it would be weak. But today, it’s very stable with integration of our people going even beyond the Union affairs,” said Mr Warioba.

According to him, the freedom of people to move through the two countries has enable them to get social services, do business and own land in any part of the country without restrictions.

Mr Warioba said the policies in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar should be harmonized to continue benefiting people.

He mentioned policies such as that of blue economy – touted by Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi – and tourism to be national for the benefit of people in the two sides of the Union.

During the celebrations, the Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango, unveiled a book about the Union.

Dr Mpango said the book will help to provide correct information about the Union and give knowledge to the young generations.

“Many Tanzanians were born after the Union and there have been debate about the history of the Union, meaning that there is a gap of knowledge about it,” he said adding that the book will provide the knowledge.

“The government is committed towards providing the right knowledge about the Union,” he said, asking officials to make sure that the book is available in both mainland and Zanzibar.