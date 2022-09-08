Tigo, Boomplay seal partnership as they launch Wakishua campaign

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Telecom company Tigo, has signed and announced a strategic partnership with Africa's leading music listening platform, Boomplay, to give Tigo customers access to more affordable subscription rates and free listening on Boomplay App as part of their ‘Wakishua Campaign’.

The Wakishua campaign underscores Tigo's commitment to enhancing customers' digital experience across the country while reflecting on brand transformation over time.





Tigo customers in Tanzania will now, upon purchase of daily, weekly or monthly bundles, get free music listening on Boomplay App. On top of that, Tigo customers can enjoy a 30 percent discount on Boomplay's daily, weekly and monthly subscription plans.

In a statement, the Tigo Head of Brand & Communications, William Mpinga, said, the company has been supporting the music industry for years by providing a platform for artists to connect with their fans.

“We are delighted to offer a platform that will amplify this objective. We recognize the growing need for customers in Tanzania to have more options to access music and entertainment, and to meet this need; there's no better service to partner with than Boomplay. With the launch of the Wakishua campaign, we are offering our customers a digital platform to listen to free, best quality, new and diverse musical selections," he said.

Advertisement





Also commenting on the partnership, Boomplay Tanzania's General Manager, Natasha Stambuli, said their vision is to empower the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

“We are very optimistic about this partnership with Tigo. We believe our partnership will boost the accessibility of the over 85 million songs on Boomplay and increase Tanzanian artists' revenue in the long run".





The Wakishua campaign allows music lovers to show support for their favourite Tanzanian artists by taking advantage of the free listening offer on Boomplay, ultimately helping to increase their listening revenue.





Customers can now enjoy a diverse musical selection on Boomplay App by purchasing any package from Tigo. Those not on the Tigo network can get a Tigo SIM card across the country, download Boomplay App, and become part of the Wakishua clique.

Boomplay Tigo users are encouraged to update their Boomplay app to the most recent version to enjoy the new features and offers. The Wakishua offer is only available on Boomplay app version.







