TLS president Mwabukusi questioned over alleged funding of planned protests









Dar es Salaam. Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) president Boniface Mwabukusi has been questioned by police over allegations that the society’s Governing Council received funds to finance demonstrations planned for October 29, 2026.

He was also questioned over allegations that TLS had abandoned its professional responsibilities and instead focused on activism.

His lawyer, Jebra Kambole, said Mr Mwabukusi denied the allegations and was released on bail after questioning. He added that police could summon him again whenever they deemed it necessary.

Efforts by Mwananchi to obtain details of the allegations from the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

Speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2026, after leaving the office of the Zone Chief of Criminal Investigation (ZCO) in Dar es Salaam, Mr Kambole said Mr Mwabukusi had been questioned under Section 36(2)(c) of the Evidence Act, adding that he had been treated as a witness.

According to Mr Kambole, the first allegation concerned claims that TLS had abandoned its professional duties in favour of activism.

“He listened to their concerns and explained that TLS engages in professional advocacy, not violent or inciting activities,” he said.

Mr Kambole said police showed Mr Mwabukusi videos of him participating in various activities, including conferences and meetings concerning the DP World controversy.

He said the TLS president denied that the videos contained inciting statements, explaining that he had been providing information in the course of his professional duties.

Alleged funding for demonstrations

Mr Kambole said another allegation was that the TLS Governing Council had received money to finance demonstrations scheduled for October 29, 2026.

He said Mr Mwabukusi denied the claim, maintaining that the sources of funds received by TLS and how the money was spent were known.

“There have also been allegations that Mr Mwabukusi, as TLS president, financed or helped many young people travel to Kenya to learn how to organise the October 29 demonstrations. These allegations have surprised us, and the TLS president has said they are untrue,” he said.

Mr Kambole maintained that lawyers believed TLS had not engaged in violence, arguing that its members had a legal responsibility to pursue systemic reforms through lawful procedures.

He said the questioning took several hours because investigators were gathering videos from different locations in connection with the allegations.

“We spent a long time at the station because it appeared that videos were being collected from different places. We had to wait for explanations. We arrived at 9am and left at 3pm,” he said.

Mr Kambole added that lawyers remained committed to defending the independence and principles of TLS, insisting they would not allow the institution to be undermined by any form of pressure.

‘This is the time to roar’

For his part, Mr Mwabukusi said he would not retreat from carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him by TLS members, urging them not to lose heart over the challenges facing the society.

“I have carried out the responsibility you entrusted to me with integrity. Do not be weak or retreat. If you retreat, it means you gave me a responsibility that you yourselves do not believe in,” he said.

He added that the society could not continue with business as usual when, in his view, the institution was under attack from those in power.

“We cannot continue as normal when everything is not right and the institution is being attacked by those in power. The attack is obvious and strategic, and we must confront it,” he said.

Mr Mwabukusi said the TLS Governing Council would meet to discuss the next course of action, claiming that the measures to be considered would be tough and unprecedented in the society’s history.

He also said he would refer Judge Mtulia to the society’s Disciplinary Committee, accusing the judge of failing to respect the law.