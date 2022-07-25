TMSA awards top marketers in Tanzania

The 2022 marketing awards were held on over the weekend in Dar es Salaam, and were attended by the country's top marketing brands and professionals, including Kilombero Sugar Company, CocaCola, JCDeaux, Vodacom, HESA Africa, Jackson Group, and Bramex.

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Marketing Science Association (TMSA) has awarded top marketers in 14 different marketing categories for 2022 in order to encourage more professionalism in Tanzania's marketing ecosystem.

The 2022 marketing awards were held on over the weekend in Dar es Salaam, and were attended by the country's top marketing brands and professionals, including Kilombero Sugar Company, CocaCola, JCDeaux, Vodacom, HESA Africa, Jackson Group, and Bramex.

Managing Partner from HESA Africa, Bruce Mugaisi, presents the budding award in marketing to Shumbana Walwa, Marketing Manager of MultiChoice Tanzania, at the 2022 TMSA awards.

Dr. Emmanuel Chao , Board Chairman of TMSA, addressed the event's guests and emphasized its significance.

"This is a special night not only for marketers, but for the business ecosystem in Tanzania," he said, "because when you have the proper marketing science, you have confidence in where you are going as a business institution."

Dr. Chao added: "These awards are being held for the second time here in Tanzania." We had a long list of top 50 marketing awards in 2021, but this year the category has been reduced to a maximum of ten. The marketing awards in 2022 will include 14 categories ranging from individuals to organizations.

Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Investment (centre) Exaud Kigahe inaugurates a Marketers' insights magazine at the event to award top marketers for the year 2022, hosted by the Tanzania Marketing Science Association (TMSA) on July 22nd in Dar es Salaam. On the right is Dr. Emmanuel Chao, Board Chairman of TMSA, and on the left is Diana Laizer, Founder of Tanzania Consumer Choice Awards.

The event was officiated by Deputy Minister for Investment, Industries, and Trade, Exaud Kigahe who emphasised how the government is doing everything possible to prioritize and promote a friendly business environment in which marketers can be more creative and innovative.

'The government is making efforts to help the private sector thrive. In practice, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, is doing an excellent job of creating a better business environment in Tanzania. “

The Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Investment (L). Exaud Kigahe, hands over a certificate of recognition to Bruce Mugaisi, Managing Partner of HESA Africa (centre) for their exemplary support in sponsoring the TMSA Marketing Awards for 2022, which occurred on July 22nd in Dar es Salaam. On the right is the Board Chairman of TMSA, Dr. Emmanuel Chao.

He added: This has been clearly demonstrated by the Royal Tour program, which has resulted in excellent results for visitors and promoted Tanzania as an excellent destination for tourism and even investment.' He spoke.

Since its inception in 2021, TMSA has leveraged the awards to spotlight the efforts and achievements of individuals, organizations, and scholars who are making a difference in the field of marketing.

TMSA awarded winners in Excellence in interactive marketing/AR & VR, Excellence in event marketing, Excellence in digital marketing, Excellence in experiential marketing, Community-focused firm of the year, marketing research team of the year, marketer of the year, Excellence in product launch/re-launch, the rising star of the year, marketing agency of the year, digital marketing agency of the year, hall of fame, and young marketing leader of the year.

Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Investment (L), Exaud Kigahe in a photo with TMSA award sponsors Coca-Cola, Kilombero Sugar, Vodacom, HESA Africa and others.

The vetting and selection process was driven online, where individuals and organizations were nominated. After the nomination process, a team of well-experienced judges went through the proposed nominations and selected winners.

TANTRADE Director, Latifa Khamis (right), presenting Vodacom's Head of Marketing and Communications, Warda Kimaro (right), with the Marketing Team of the Year 2022 award during the marketing awards ceremony organized by TMSA on July 22 in Dar es Salaam.



