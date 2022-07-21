TMSA to Award the Best Marketers in Tanzania.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Marketing Science Association (TMSA) is expected to award marketers in 14 different categories in 2022 in a bid to encourage more professionalism in the marketing ecosystem.

The 2022 marketing awards will take place on July 22, in Dar es Salaam, and has already attracted big players in marketing in Tanzania.

Since its inception in 2021, TMSA has leveraged the awards to spotlight the efforts and achievements of individuals, organisations, and scholars who are making a difference in the field of marketing.

In an interview, the Board Chairman of TMSA, Mr. Emmanuel Chao pointed out how marketing is indispensable to guarantee brand growth and profitability.

"In any business, enterprise marketing is exceptional, as it constitutes between 30 and 40 percent of the business budget, and is a strong determining factor for profitability and survival in the business market."

He added: As TMSA, we will use this opportunity to encourage companies and practitioners to be more professional. Luckily, at TMSA, we are already offering marketing-certified programs. We are also under negotiations with the Chartered Marketing Institute of the UK to align with their programs. Our intention is to win over the local market by producing qualified marketers with more understanding of the African market than abroad.

Advertisement

The main sponsor, Coca-Cola Company which was represented by the Business development and Commercialization Director, Josephine Msalilwa acclaimed the awards as an ‘ice-breaker’ to spur growth in the marketing industry. "We are fully on board with TMSA awards, and we are optimistic that this is a stepping stone in the right direction to inspire creativity and professionalism among Tanzanian marketers," she said.

TMSA will award winners in categories such as: Excellence in interactive marketing/AR & VR, Excellence in event marketing, Excellence in digital marketing, Excellence in experiential marketing, Community-focused firm of the year, marketing research team of the year, marketer of the yearExcellence in product launch/re-launch, the rising star of the year, marketing agency of the year, digital marketing agency of the year, hall of fame, and young marketing leader of the year.

The vetting and selection process was driven online, where individuals and organizations were nominated. After the nomination process, a team of well-experienced judges went through the proposed nominations and selected winners.



