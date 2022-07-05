Top 10 science students in Form Six exams 2022

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Students of St. Mary’s Mazinde Juu and Tabora Boys’ have shared the top 10 list in science subjects nationally, with the former leading with seven students, compared to three from Tabora Boys’.

In the test whose results were announced today- Tuesday in Zanzibar by the acting executive secretary of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), seven girls from one school were in the top 10 nationally. However, only three boys, from Tabora Boys’, managed to join the group.

In the same group, all 10 students took the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) combinations, which is interesting to see girls showing great potential in those subjects despite the long-term negative attitude.

Catherine Mwakasege from St. Mary’s Mazinde Juu emerged top followed by Lucy Magashi from the same school holding second place nationally.

Third place nationally was taken by Muhewa Kamando from Tabora Boys’. Minael Mgonja, from St. Mary’s Mazinde Juu was positioned fourth, followed by a colleague from the same school, Norah Kidjout in fifth place.

The presence of this school in the top 10 list did not end there as in the sixth and seventh were Jennifer Chuwa and Pauline Mabamba respectively all from the school in Tanga region.

Eighth place was Rachel Moshy from St. Mary’s Mazinde Juu, with ninth and tenth place going to students from Tabora Boys’, Kulwa Elias and Oscar Marabe respectively.



